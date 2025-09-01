Paraag Marathe, Vice Chairman of Rangers looks on prior to the Premier League match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on August 31, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Sunday’s Old Firm derby draw at Ibrox has left Rangers six points behind their Glasgow rivals at this early stage in the Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers are now without a win in their opening four Scottish Premiership matches of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season after their 0-0 draw with Old Firm rivals Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

However, they are also unbeaten with four draw from their opening four matches, and the result at the weekend prevented the Hoops’ from opening an even larger gap with Brendan Rodgers’ side currently six points better of than Russell Martin’s team. Despite it being so early in the former Southampton bosses’ stint in Govan, questions are already being asked about how much longer he will remain in the job.

Many Gers’ fans had expected that a defeat on Sunday would have seen Martin’s relieved of his duties, making him the shortest permanent Rangers manager in history by some way. However, a report claims that ‘sources’ close to the situation have told one transfer insider that the 39-year old will be remaining in the Ibrox hot seat for the time being.

Rangers board ‘make decision’ on Russell Martin’s future after Celtic draw

The report comes from Football Insider and their Senior Correspond ant, Peter O’Rourke. The former ESPN and Sky Sports journalist has apparently been told by his ‘sources’ that the Rangers board have made the decision to stick with Russell Martin after Sunday’s Old Firm Derby.

He said: “I don’t think there’s immediate thought of sacking Russell Martin. The start’s not being good enough. There’s no getting away from that.

“Every old firm game is huge. This one was probably a lot bigger than recent ones as well. Russell Martin desperately needed to win, and if you look around the other way after Celtic’s Champions League defeat, they probably needed to win as well.

“There was a lot at stake in that Old Firm game, but I don’t think it’s the be all and end all with Martin’s job. A loss would have increased the pressure on him even more, but I don’t think he would have been sacked even if they’d lost the game.”

What has Russell Martin said about his future as Rangers boss?

Speaking specifically about his future as Rangers boss after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Celtic at Ibrox, Martin said: “I haven’t felt one change in the owners’ attitude towards me. If anything, I’ve felt more support than ever in the last week.

“ Kevin (Thelwell), Patrick (Stewart), the owners. Andrew spoke amazingly well to the players and staff on Saturday on the plan we embarked on just 90 days or so ago. They felt it was the right plan now and they still do.

“He doesn’t want to get caught up in the hysteria of what goes out and goes with being at this club. The pain threshold has been reached time and time again at this club by the supporters.

“There’s usually a change but nothing has really changed. So I feel really supported by the owners. The players and staff needed to hear that on Saturday. There was a lightness in them after that. Today they showed how hard they want to run for us, the staff, the supporters and the owners.”