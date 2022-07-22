Rangers ‘offered’ striker as Celtic boss expects more transfers

The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news and rumours on Friday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week is nearly over and Rangers and Celtic are edging closer to the start of the new Scottish Premiership season.

The two Glasgow giants will be battling it out for the title again and both are hard at work preparing for the 2022/23 campaign at the moment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are in action tomorrow against Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly, whilst the Hoops take on Norwich City.

Here is a look at all the latest news regarding both clubs today....

Turkish full-back on radar

Rangers are reportedly closing in on the signing of Ridvan Yilmaz from Besiktas.

The left-back has risen up through the youth ranks of the Turkish Super Lig giants.

Turkish news outlet Oda TV report that the Gers should complete his signing ‘soon’.

Striker offered

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone is believed to have been offered to Rangers.

He spent last term on loan in Italy with Empoli and scored three goals in 31 games.

Football Scotland claim his current side have ‘offered’ him to van Bronckhort this summer.

Postecoglou message

Celtic aren’t done in the transfer window yet as they eye more additions.

The Hoops snatched the title from their rivals in the last campaign and are eager to retain it.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ange Postecoglou still expects more ins and outs from Celtic Park this summer (see tweet below):

Griffiths latest

Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths continues his hunt for a new club as a free agent.

The Scotland international left the club back in January and spent the second-half of last season with Dundee.