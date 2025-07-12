Ecuadorian international did not travel with Russell Martin’s first-team squad for the pre-season training camp in England this week

There was plenty of fanfare surrounding Jose Cifuentes arrival in Glasgow two years ago - but it’s fair to say the Ecuadorian international has failed to live up to expectations with Rangers now ready to tear up the final two years of his contract.

That’s according to various reports in South America, despite the 26-year-old midfielder remaining determined to fight for his Ibrox future after being left out of Russell Martin’s travelling squad for the club’s pre-season training camp at St George’s Park in England this week.

Head coach Martin is putting his players through their paces at the £80 million state-of-the-art training headquarters used by the England National Team - but Cifuentes was among a small handful of flops who were left behind in Govan.

Cifuentes - capped 21 times for his country - spent the entirety of last season on loan at Greek Super League outfit Aris Thessaloniki but his return to Scotland this summer was delayed by a visa issue. He previously started just SIX league games for the Light Blues under Michael Beale and was frozen out all together by previous boss Phillipe Clement.

However, after receiving the green light to make the journey back to Glasgow last Friday, Cifuentes was restricted to a watching brief only from the stands as a new era began in Govan on Sunday with Rangers playing out a 2-2 draw against Club Brugge in their first pre-season friendly.

Cifuentes seeks Rangers lifeline - but writing looks to be on the wall

It’s now claimed the Light Blues are willing to reach an agreement with the player’s representatives and an early parting of ways, but the Daily Record have indicated that the £1.2m signing from MLS side LAFC is NOT ready to give up on his dream of succeeding at Ibrox.

They state Cifuentes has spent the last couple of months trying to improve his English as he attempts to win Martin over. The former Southampton boss stated during his official unveiling last month that he was prepared to start afresh and wipe the slate clean with a number of players that have found themselves out-of-favour under the previous regime.

And Cifuentes is one of those hopeful of being granted a lifeline and one final opportunity to impress, which he was denied by Belgian boss Clement.

Cifuentes’ move to Rangers simply hasn’t worked out for both parties. The player struggled to adapt to the physicality of Scottish football and quickly returned back across the Atlantic at the start of Clement’s tenure, where he joined Brazilian club Cruzeiro on loan.

He would return to Europe, but was farmed out once again for another temporary spell in Greece, with Aris eventually deciding against trying to sign the central midfielder on a permanent basis. And with Martin already bolstering his options in the middle of the park with Joe Rothwell and Lyall Cameron in the door, Cifuentes is unlikely to have a long-term future at the club.

It appears he is also a distance behind mainstays Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande and Nedim Bajrami for a starting berth and it would come as no surprise if settlement package could be reached for the remaining two years of his deal to allow Cifuentes the chance to open talks with potential suitors.