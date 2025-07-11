The Ibrox club are plotting a cut-price raid on Hull City for one of their top attackers

Rangers are reportedly weighing up a cut-price transfer raid for Hull City winger Abu Kamara - with Ibrox chiefs eager to land the England youth international, who was previously on head coach Russell Martin’s radar.

The new Light Blues boss has already added five new signings to his squad since taking the reins at Ibrox and more players could be on the way from north of the border with Sheffield Wednesday wide man Djeidi Gassama and Leicester City defender Conor Coady both in advanced talks over potential transfers.

But Martin’s search for new attacking options is unlikely to end with Gassama. A plethora of names are currently linked with Rangers including former star Josh Windass and Crystal Palace outcast Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The latest player rumoured to be under the microscope of Ibrox sporting director Kevin Thelwell is Tigers ace Kamara, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old began his career with Norwich City but enjoyed a breakthrough season on loan at Portsmouth in the 2023/24 campaign, where he notched eight league goals and 10 assists to help Pompey clinch the EFL League One title.

He joined Hull on deadline day last summer under previous boss Tim Walter for a fee in excess of £4m and chipped in with eight goal contributions in his debut season. Capped by the Three Lions at Under-20 level, Kamara is also eligible to represent Sierra Leone and is under contract at the MKM Stadium until 2028.

Financial uncertainty could aid Rangers pursuit of Kamara

Hull finished 21st in the Championship last term and narrowly avoided relegation to the third tier on goal difference. They have endured an uncertain start to life under the stewardship of Croatian boss Sergej Jakirovic due to financial uncertainty following a period of erratic spending which has had an immediate knock-on effect regarding the club’s transfer activity.

Their current situation could work in Rangers favour and the guarantee of European football may also lure Kamara to make the move to Glasgow permanently for a bargain price, having made 38 appearances in total last term.

Portsmouth would also reportedly “love” to reunited with London-born Kamara. Gers boss Martin was linked with a move for the player after guiding Saints to promotion to the Premier League, but a deal failed to materialise.