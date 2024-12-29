New Edmiston House could be used to host music events | Lewis Anderson

Rangers are putting a long-term plan in place to maximise the potential of their £12million New Edmiston House facility with a view to hosting more impactful concerts, exhibitions, and live entertainment.

The multi-purpose event and retail space, located just a stone throw away from Ibrox Stadium, boasts a capacity of up to 1200 people and recently played a major part in marking the club's 150th anniversary celebrations.

Opened back in January 2023, the venue has been a popular destination ahead of games due to its regular staging of a fully licensed fanzone in a bid to enhance the supporter experience and is viewed as a huge asset to the city of Glasgow.

Now, we can exclusively reveal that Rangers are stepping up their effort to elevate the facility to a new level by staging a number of exciting event over the course of 2025.

Edmiston House has proved a popular venue with Rangers supporters since it opened | Lewis Anderson

Ashleigh Elliott, head of business development at Edmiston House, told GlasgowWorld: “Edmiston House, which opened in January 2023, is entering a dynamic new phase. We are establishing our presence and making changes in how we connect with our audience, be that through more events or online.

“The venue itself is renowned for its exceptional sound, lighting, and facilities, often surprising promoters and attendees when they step through the modern, metal-clad doors. It is conveniently located five minutes from the city, and we benefit from excellent transportation links, including the new Govan bridge, our famous Glasgow Underground, and proximity to the motorway and airport.

“Since our opening, we’ve hosted a variety of gigs, featuring notable artists such as Creeper and the recent performance by Will Young, (X FACTOR) - which sold out fast! Looking ahead to 2025, we will be looking at working closely with the city on larger scale events be that sporting, cultural or social events.

“We have ample space for outdoor and indoor events that we will be exploring the use of. The venue, Edmiston House is on the same grounds as Ibrox stadium which has just celebrated 125 years - a pretty incredible achievement for Glasgow and for any football club and it makes it a pretty amazing backdrop for guests arriving to a show and or a conference/event.

“Additionally, Edmiston House features a café offering a selection of teas, coffees, cakes, soups, and sandwiches, alongside a modern football museum that attracts visitors from around the globe. This museum not only celebrates the heritage of Rangers Football Club but also highlights major Scottish sporting and music events previously held at Ibrox.

“On non-match days, we can offer a unique intimate dining experience for small groups - think of it as a night at the museum. We will, on match days lean into our Franzone offering a little more. Edmiston House has a great pre and post-match offering from street food, to cold beers, pre-match usually we would have a visit lined up with a player past or present, from either the first-team, ladies and or under 21's - we also have a host, music and entertainment for the kids.”

For all the latest news regarding future events at Edmiston House, make sure to follow their social media platforms:

For event inquiries, please reach out to: [email protected].