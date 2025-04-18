Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers were denied a penalty against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League after Cyriel Dessers’ shirt was ripped.

Rangers saw their Europa League hopes extinguished on Thursday after Athletic Bilbao eliminated them from the competition. Despite holding firm at Ibrox to see out a 0-0 draw, Bilbao made the most of the home advantage in the second leg.

The clash ended 2-0 on aggregate, thanks to goals from Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams. Sancet broke the deadlock in first half injury time from the penalty spot, but Rangers felt they should have had a spot-kick of their own, which could have changed the trajectory of the game.

Early on in the match, Cyriel Dessers fell to the floor inside the box after seemingly being pulled back by his shirt by Dani Vivian. The forward then showed the rip in his shirt and was forced to change on the sidelines, but the penalty was not awarded.

In fact, Dessers was shown a yellow card for protesting and the match continued as it was. At the time, the score was 0-0 and could have turned the game in a different direction, had Rangers been awarded the spot-kick and taken the lead.

The decision left a lot fans furious and Kris Boyd was also outraged by the lack of interest shown from the officials.

“It’s a disgrace. The three of us have looked at it and said it’s a stonewall penalty. Cyriel Dessers has had to go off and change his shirt,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

“It was a slack pass, but Dessers managed to turn and got away from him, the goalkeeper’s coming out, and [Daniel] Vivian just pulls his shirt. It’s ripped right across the middle.

“I cannot believe for the life of me why that has not been given as a penalty kick, not even sent to the monitor, the referee. Honestly, that is a terrible decision.

“[Dessers] has got a new shirt on now, he actually got booked for coming on the pitch before he had his shirt on, so he’s got a yellow card and it was a stonewall penalty. Incredible. Just ripped the full shirt right across the middle, never even gets sent to the monitor.”

Referees agree Rangers should have received a penalty for Dessers shirt rip

It’s not only fans and pundits who were left baffled by the lack of penalty either. Former referees also believed the Light Blues should have benefited from a spot-kick as a result of the shirt pull inside the box.

Former PGMOL chief and ex-FIFA official Keith Hackett told Football Insider: “The shirt pull should really have been picked up by VAR, who should then have sent the referee to the monitor. It is difficult to understand why this clear offence was not acted upon and a penalty kick was not awarded.”

Former SFA referees Des Roache and Steven Conroy also weighed in on the situation via the X account of their podcast, The Ref’s View.

“It should be a penalty, Dessers shirt is ripped from him,” they posted.

A followed replied to the post and asked: “Why isn’t VAR involved?”

“VAR should certainly be involved for a clear and obvious error,” they stated.