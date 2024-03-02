Motherwell's Dan Casey tackles Rangers' Ross McCausland, who was unable to continue. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Philippe Clement was philosophical after seeing his Rangers side blow the chance to move five points clear at the top of the Premiership. The Gers fell to their first defeat of the calendar year on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Motherwell at Ibrox.

Theo Bair put Motherwell into a shock lead in just the ninth minute of the game before the home side finally found a response on the hour mark as James Tavernier converted from the penalty spot. The Ibrox crowd expected to see Rangers kick on from there and extend their nine-game winning run in the Premiership, but when Dan Casey found a second for the visitors in the 75th minute, they had no answer.

As such, Rangers are now at risk of surrendering top spot in the table with Celtic due to take on Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon. Clement was disappointed with his side's effectiveness in front of goal against the Well, but after such a strong run of results of late, he won't be reading too much into the result, it seems.

"I wish we could win every game, that's our ambition," Clement told the BBC. "But I've learned in 30 years of football that it never happens so you need to learn to react and I'm convinced the players will.

"They gave everything we could today, nothing to say about that. We missed efficiency in both boxes, the goal they get, it's too easy, but with players who have been doing a really good job in the last weeks and months by being really solid and not giving away chances. We have the best defence in the league.

"These things happen along the way, you hope it doesn't happen but it happened today. On the other side, they made several good saves, there was people on the line making saves, it was a day like that. That's football.

"One week ago we had a really good game against Hearts when we were very efficient and really good and we had a great evening, today it's a disappointing evening because the luck was not on our side. We will continue what we have been doing in the last weeks and months to push the luck to our side as much as possible."

Unfortunately for Clement, Rangers were forced to make changes in the first half of the contest as Ross McCausland had to be withdrawn following a challenge from Casey, the eventual match-winner. The tackle went unpunished with referee Alan Muir not even giving a free-kick, much to the Belgian's dismay.

"These kind tackles are just too dangerous for the game and you lose good players. It's also a task for referees to protect the game and players because this is too dangerous," he said.