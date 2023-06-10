Rangers ‘planning’ £8m double transfer as Everton ‘lining up’ former Celtic favourite

The latest Rangers transfer news and Celtic transfer news as the summer window takes centre stage following the conclusion of the 22/23 SPFL season.

The domestic football season has been over in Scotland for a few weeks now and the final major club game in Europe takes place tonight as Manchester City face Inter in the UEFA Champions League final.

Once that blockbuster match is out of the way then the summer transfer window will take centre stage across news platforms but there have already been plenty of big stories doing the rounds as the rumour mill keeps turning. Rangers are said to be ‘planning’ a double transfer swoop for two Serie A stars that could cost them a combined £8 million in fees.

Meanwhile, Celtic probably won’t make any deals until a new head coach has been brought in but Hoops supporters will be keeping an eye on one former favourite who is being linked with a move to Everton. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Saturday, June 10:

Rangers ‘planning’ £8m double transfer swoop

Per a report from the Daily Record, Rangers have opened talks with Atalanta striker Sam Lammers and are confident they can also sign Cremonese’s Cyriel Dessers. Michael Beales’ side are said to be in talks with both clubs as they look to secure a double transfer from the Serie A which could apparently cost them as much as £8 million.

Atalanta are apparently willing to sell Lammers after the Dutchman spent the last two seasons out on loan to Sampdoria, Empoli and German club Eintracht Frankfurt where he was an unused substitute in the 2022 Europa League final against the Gers. As for Dessers, it is reported that Cremonese want around £6.5 million for the Nigerian striker.

Everton ‘lining up’ former Celtic favourite

Moussa Dembele is now officially a free agent following his release from Lyon and the former Celtic forward is expected to attract plenty of interest this summer. According to multiple reports, including from The Mirror, Everton are one of the clubs who are keen on the Frenchman and are said to be ‘lining up’ a move.

