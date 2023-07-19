Rangers fans caught their first glimpse of a number of new signings at Ibrox on Tuesday night as Newcastle United ran out 2-1 winners during Allan McGregor’s testimonial match.

Veteran stopper McGregor was given a standing ovation from a capacity 50,000 crowd in Glasgow’s Southside as he hung up his gloves at the age of 41, with new Light Blues No.1 Jack Butland replacing him after 39 minutes.

A composed left-footed finish from Miguel Almiron broke the deadlock for the English Premier League side before Sam Lammers marked his home debut with a goal after capitalising on a defensive mix-up between Magpies goalkeeper Karl Darlow and Bruno Guimaraes midway through the second half.

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United battles with Borna Barisic of Rangers

Chances were at a minimum until substitute Harrison Ashby rose highest to connect with Alexander Isak’s cross in the closing minutes to give Eddie Howe’s side the victory.

Here’s our Rangers player ratings following the defeat:

Allan McGregor (GK): Handed a well-deserved testimonial against stern opposition and fans turned up in their numbers. Had little to do, despite Newcastle’s dominance. Helpless to prevent Almiron from scoring. Substituted after 39 mins. 6

James Tavernier: The skipper spent six years on Newcastle’s books as a youngster and had a tough shift up against a dynamic and quick Newcastle side. 5

John Souttar: Partnered Davies at centre-half and if he can stay fully fit then Rangers have a top defender on their hands. Pulled off a brilliant pass into Lammers in the first-half and kept things simple. 6

Ben Davies: A disciplined display up against England international Callum Wilson. Resolute defensively and was fairly composed on the ball. 6

Borna Barisic: Looks like a player in need of a fresh start elsewhere. Caught out of position on occasions and struggled to cope with Tonali’s threat. 4

John Lundstram: Looked a bit lethargic at times and failed to trouble the keeper with an audacious effort from distance. Poor. 4

Ryan Jack: Handed a contract extension at the end of last season and back to full fitness. Coped fairly well up against Newcastle’s new £55m signing Sandro Tonali without doing much of real note. 5

Kieran Dowell: Showed decent flashes of quality in midfield and almost supplied ex-Norwich team mate Cantwell with a clever through ball that almost led to a clear-cut opportunity. Instructed to get forward as often as possible as part of a midfield three. 7

Todd Cantwell: Fast becoming a key player under Michael Beale. Involved in an intriguing battle with Anthony Gordon and pulled a short wide of the target after being released by Dowell. 6

Sam Lammers: A technical player who occupied the No.10 role but was fairly quiet until popping up with the equaliser after a high press forced the visitors into a defensive mix-up. Should act as a confidence booster for the Dutchman who showed some nice touches. 7

Abdallah Sima: Tasked with leading the line and fed off scraps for the majority of the game but some positive glimpses. A strong, physical presence who doesn’t look afraid to try his luck from long range. Lacked service throughout. 5

Jack Butland (GK): Replaced McGregor towards the end of the first-half and produced a couple of saves. Comfortable with the ball at his feet and was alert when called upon. Unable to prevent Ashby’s late header from looping over him. 6

Leon Balogun: Came on for his second Rangers debut after re-joining the club last week. A reliable presence who helped to solidify the backline after the break. Didn’t put a foot wrong. 6

Fashion Sakala: Wandered into an offside on several occasions and lacked composure in the final third. 3

Nicolas Raskin: Introduced in the second half and helped Rangers get more of a grip on proceedings. Could become one of the club’s most important players this season. Calm under pressure and brings a level of control to the midfield. 6

Rangers' English midfielder John Lundstram (C) vies with Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (R)

Ianis Hagi: Secured the ball well on occasions and displayed his range of passing without doing anything spectacular. 5

Ridvan Yilmaz: Seems to be improving with more game time and showed in his 30 minute appreances here that he could become the Beale’s first-choice left-back going forward. 6

Scott Wright: Making his final appearance for the club before heading off to Turkey to finalise a move to newly-promoted Super Lig outfit Pendikspor. 3

Rabbi Matondo: Continues to split opinion among supporters and the Welshman was given a late run out but failed to make any real impact. 3

Bailey Rice: Impressed for the Gers B-team last term and could be given more first-team opportunities this season.Didn’t look out of place. 4

Johnly Yfeko: Ex-Leciester City youth made the first-team bench a few times last season and is a player the club have high hopes for at the age of 20. Played the final 19 minuutes and took this game in his stride. 5