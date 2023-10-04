Register
Rangers predicted line-up gallery vs Aris Limassol as 2 changes made with Yilmaz and Dessers dropping out

The Gers can expect another tough European test when they visit the Cypriot champions.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 5th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Rangers will start life without Michael Beale at the helm when they face Aris Limassol in Cyprus on Matchday Two of the Europa League group stages.

The Englishman was dismissed by the Ibrox board following the 3-1 weekend defeat to Aberdeen after ten months in charge and Steven Davis will lead the first-team squad on an interim basis until a permanent appointment has been made.

The Light Blues opened their campaign with a slender victory over Real Betis last month and they will be expecting to return with back-to-back continental victories against a Limassol side who are in their maiden European campaign after winning the Cypriot First Division title lasts eason.

A 1-0 defeat at home to rivals Apollon Limassol at the weekend means Aleksey Shpilevsky’s men will be desperate to bounce back and register their first points in Group C after going down 3-2 to Sparta Prague on Matchday One.

Veteran midfielder Davis has inherited an unenviable injury list, but the Northern Irishman confirmed Nicolas Raskin and Kemar Roofe could feature at some stage during the match after travelling with the team as they near a return to full fitness.

He could deploy an unchanged midfielder trio from the weekend’s league clash against Aberdeen, while Brazilian attacker Danilo is also nearing a return but will not be deemed fit to start.

Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against Aris Limassol on Thursday:

The Rangers starting XI to face Real Betis pose for photos ahead of kick-starting their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 win.

The Rangers starting XI to face Real Betis pose for photos ahead of kick-starting their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 win.

The undisputed No.1 continues to perform to a high level and has been one of the only success stories following the influx of new summer signings.

The undisputed No.1 continues to perform to a high level and has been one of the only success stories following the influx of new summer signings.

The skipper looked Rangers greatest attacking threat against Aberdeen and will require another talismanic display here.

The skipper looked Rangers greatest attacking threat against Aberdeen and will require another talismanic display here.

His distribution at times against Aberdeen wasn’t great but the Englishman must dust himself down quickly from an unusually below-par performance.

His distribution at times against Aberdeen wasn’t great but the Englishman must dust himself down quickly from an unusually below-par performance.

