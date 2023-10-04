The Gers can expect another tough European test when they visit the Cypriot champions.

The Light Blues opened their campaign with a slender victory over Real Betis last month and they will be expecting to return with back-to-back continental victories against a Limassol side who are in their maiden European campaign after winning the Cypriot First Division title lasts eason.

A 1-0 defeat at home to rivals Apollon Limassol at the weekend means Aleksey Shpilevsky’s men will be desperate to bounce back and register their first points in Group C after going down 3-2 to Sparta Prague on Matchday One.

Veteran midfielder Davis has inherited an unenviable injury list, but the Northern Irishman confirmed Nicolas Raskin and Kemar Roofe could feature at some stage during the match after travelling with the team as they near a return to full fitness.

He could deploy an unchanged midfielder trio from the weekend’s league clash against Aberdeen, while Brazilian attacker Danilo is also nearing a return but will not be deemed fit to start.

Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against Aris Limassol on Thursday:

1 . Rangers predicted line up vs Aris Limassol - gallery (GlaW) The Rangers starting XI to face Real Betis pose for photos ahead of kick-starting their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 win.

2 . Jack Butland - GK The undisputed No.1 continues to perform to a high level and has been one of the only success stories following the influx of new summer signings.

3 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper looked Rangers greatest attacking threat against Aberdeen and will require another talismanic display here.