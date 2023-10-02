Former Rangers players and pundits have had their say as the Ibrox Club confirm the departure of Michael Beale.

Since the Rangers board made the decision to sack Michael Beale last night there has been plenty of reaction from supporters, pundits and former players.

Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen was the last star for the former QPR boss and the Ibrox club confirmed they had taken the decision to relieve him of his duties on Sunday evening. As the search for a new head coach begins, two Gers’ icons have given their immediate thoughts on the situation.

Kris Boyd was one of the first to open up on Beale’s departure and pulled no punches in an interview with Sky Sports, particularly when it came to the club’s summer recruitment. He said: “I don’t think there was an option, you can’t lose three of your opening league games.

“The fans had enough, I don’t think they had seen improvement. It comes down to recruitment again, of the summer rivals I think Jack Butland is the only one who can keep his head held high because the rest have been nowhere near it, it’s going to have to improve. He pays the price of poor recruitment and poor performance and results on the pitch.

“I get the fact it takes time to settle but in Glasgow you don’t get that, if you’re on the other side of the city and Celtic star well you’re going to be under pressure. A lot of fans had made their mind up already that Michael Beale wasn’t the man to lead Rangers Football Club forward.

“I said it at the time, by all reports he is a very good coach and I still say that but in terms of management, managing Glasgow Rangers is totally different and Michale Beale has found that out. If you are a coach and then you’re having to manage the players you can take your eye off the ball on the pitch because there’s no doubt looking at it that Rangers have been all over the place.”

Another former Rangers striker, Kenny Miller, also spoke to Sky Sports, saying: “I think Michael will understand it, there’s no doubt about it. When you break the league form down in particular with three defeats in the first seven games that’s not sustainable to have any kind of challenge towards the league title.