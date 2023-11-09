Rangers are locked on four points alongside Sparta Prague in Group C ahead of tonight's crucial encounter

Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be targeting his first European win against Sparta Prague at Ibrox tonight - having won four of his five matches in charge so far.

The Belgian has made an instant impact at Ibrox, with Clement steering his side into the Viaplay Cup Final next month after seeing off Hearts with the minimum of fuss at Hampden on Sunday.

After playing out a 0-0 draw with Sparta in the Czech Republic a fortnight ago, the visitors will know a win on their travels would provide a major boost to their chances of reaching the Europa League last-16.

However, the Light Blues will be targeting an improved performance of their own having failed to seriously trouble the Sparta goalkeeper on Matchday 3. It has been a fairly mixed start to their continental campaign with one win at home to Real Betis followed by a shock 2-1 loss Aris Limassol in Cyprus and the point secured in the Czech capital.

Clement has a number of injury concerns and key players missing due to being omitted from the club's European squad. Centre-back Leon Balogun is one of those after impressing against Dundee and Hearts in the past two matches.

John Souttar and Nicolas Raskin are both sidelined until after the upcoming international break, while winger Scott Wright is said to be a "serious doubt" after his Hampden heroics. Frontman Kemar Roofe is back available but will only be fit enough to play "five or ten minutes" and Rabbi Matondo is back in full training but this fixture will come too soon for him.

With that in mind, here's how we think the Gers will shape up against Sparta Prague at Ibrox this evening:

1 . Rangers predicted line-up gallery vs Sparta Prague (GlaW) Rangers manager Philippe Clement oversees training ahead of the Europa League match against Sparta Prague. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Jack Butland - GK The current first-choice stopper will be eyeing a third clean sheet in four Europa League games tonight. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper's confidence will be sky high after putting in a man-of-the-match display against Hearts at Hampden. Will fancy another goal.