The former Aberdeen winger made an instant impact after replacing Todd Cantwell at half-time.

Scott Arfield has given his seal of approval to close friend and former Rangers team mate Scott Wright after his celebration against Hearts in the Viaplay Cup semi-final win on Sunday.

Former Aberdeen winger Wright was introduced at half-time as Todd Cantwell’s replacement - a decision that manager Philippe Clement addressed post-match - and paid tribute to Gers stalwart Arfield after scoring his side’s second goal at Hampden Park.

The 26-year-old, who looked to be heading for the exit door permanently in the summer, made a significant impact in the second half, rounding off a sweeping move involving Ryan Jack and Danilo before starting the move that brought about the free-kick which saw James Tavernier produce a scintillating finish from the edge of the box.

Wright’s goal was his first for Rangers since netting against the same opponent at the National Stadium in the 2022 Scottish Cup Final. He wheeled away in celebration by running towards the Rangers fans before pulling out Arfield’s signature salute celebration in honour of the Canadian, who left the Glasgow giants in the summer for MLS side Charlotte FC.

The Rangers media team subsequently shared a post on social media of Wright’s celebration with the caption “Hampden Scott Wright” and Arfield was quick to react to it by sharing the image on his Instagram story. He wrote: “You’re welcome to it son.”

Wright reacted to Arfield’s response during a WhatsApp exchange between the pair and replied: “You called it last night sir.” Wright will hope to continue impressing manager Philippe Clement and earn a start against his former club in the final next month.