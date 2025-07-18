One of Rangers’ star performers from last term is thought to be close to a move

Scottish Premiership title hopefuls Rangers look increasingly likely to miss out on the signing of Vaclav Cerny despite the Czech international’s impressive season on loan at Ibrox last term.

Cerny scored 18 goals and contributed nine assists in 54 appearances last term and was in many people’s eyes one of the standout performers in a challenging season for the Ibrox club. His loan move included no option to buy at the end of the deal but many fans had urged the club to try and bring him in on a permanent basis following their well documented takeover from San Francisco 49ers Group.

Earlier reports from Glasgow World understand that Cerny is valued at around £6m by Wolfsburg, and it is suspected he’ll leave the German Bundesliga side this summer. However, Ibrox is not thought to be his most likely destination.

Where will Vaclav Cerny play his football next season?

According to Football insider, Turkish side Besiktas are the new frontrunners to sign winger Vaclav Cerny from Wolfsburg this summer.

Besiktas are managed by former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have ambitions of climbing the league table after a fourth place finish last term.They’ve already added ex-Chelsea ace Tammy Abraham to their frontline this summer while making midfielder Joao Mario’s loan move from Benfica a permanent to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Cerny impressed against Turkish opposition by scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Fenerbahce last season and was a key goal threat throughout last term’s European adventure.

Besiktas have previously been linked with Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande as well but have been told by the Ibrox club that it’d cost them in the region of £17m to prise him away this summer.

What next for Rangers?

Oscar Cortés loan move to Rangers has been made permanent despite an underwhelming loan spell while attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard, defender Emmanuel Fernandez, Bournemouth’s Joe Rothwell and winger Djeidi Gassama have all been signed along with Lyall Cameron from Dundee FC.

Defender Nasser Diga has been added on loan from Wolves while right-back Max Aarons resumes his career at Ibrox after joining on loan from Bournemouth.

Rangers are still expected to add to that list of new recruits and in particular are keen to sign a player that can fill the void left by Vaclav Cerny after his terrific goalscoring season.