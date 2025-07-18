He has left Sheffield Wednesday with an emotional parting message.

Rangers’ new signing has sent a message to Sheffield Wednesday after his transfer move was completed this week.

Earlier this week, Djeidi Gassama joined the Light Blues on a four-year contract amid off the pitch turmoil at Sheffield Wednesday. A product of the PSG academy, the winger made himself a fans favourite over two seasons at Hillsborough but now joins Rangers ahead of Champions League qualifiers vs Panathinaikos next week.

The winger has now addressed his former club in an emotional parting message ahead of his new journey. He has thanked the Owls and their fans for an incredible journey as he looks ahead to life at Ibrox.

New Rangers signing Djeidi Gassama on Sheffield Wednesday

Gassama said on social media: “After two incredible years at Sheffield Wednesday, it's time to say goodbye. This club has shaped me in so many ways, and I'll always be grateful for that. To everyone at the club-coaches, staff, teammates, and especially the fans-thank you for making these years so special.

“I've grown here, both as a player and as a person. Sheffield Wednesday will always be a part of me. Wishing you all the very best for the future. Thank you for everything.”

There’s excitement now of what’s to come with Rangers. Gassama said to club media: “I am very happy to be here, I am very excited to start with my new club, it is a big club with a lot of history. For a long time, I have known about Rangers, and when they came in this summer I said to my agent, ‘we go directly’.

Why Djeidi Gassama has signed for Rangers

"I have seen some games, and some European games, and I really like it. This is a big club, and I need that for my next level, and I think the club can help me progress. I started playing when I was young and then I played for the under-19’s at PSG and made my debut. It was crazy to be in a team with players like Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.

“It was a good experience for me to train with them, I learned a lot of things about the gym, what they do on and off the pitch. They give 100 per cent and when you see them you have to do the same, and even the training with them is like a game. The last two years moving to Sheffield, they gave me a good progression and a good experience in English football. I took my chance and now I am here, and I think I can continue to improve here.”

Head coach Russell Martin said: “We are very excited to bring Djeidi to the club. He is certainly an exciting player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats, and I believe he will add an extra dimension to our attack with his qualities. He is hungry to improve as a player and, most importantly, is desperate to pull on the Rangers jersey and help deliver success to the club.”