Norwich City’s Angus Gunn had been linked with a big move to Rangers recently, however reports have claimed that it now looks unlikely to happen. Football Insider have revealed that the Scottish giants could be priced out of a deal after the Canaries placed a £8-10 million price tag on the goalkeeper.

Gunn has been a regular for Norwich since they were relegated to the Championship but had been linked with a move to Glasgow for the past couple of months, with Rangers eager to follow up from Todd Cantwell’s switch. Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson is an admirer of Gunn having signed him for Southampton in 2018 and was eager to lure him to the Ibrox Stadium.

However, with Gunn still having two years left on his deal and Norwich demanding a hefty fee for his signature, it looks increasingly likely that he will remain at Carrow Road.

Henrik Larsson compared to CR7

Neil Lennon has compared Henrik Larsson to 5-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Celtic boss has revealed the Swede showed similar attributes to the former Real Madrid ace during their time playing together.

Lennon joined Celtic three years after Larsson and spent four years playing alongside him as they won three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups, one Scottish League Cup and reached the UEFA Cup final together. Larsson netted an incredible 242 goals in only 315 appearances for the Hoops before joining Barcelona in 2004.

Speaking to Celtic Odds, Lennon said: “The guy had everything, he was world class and I was fortunate enough to play with him for four or five years. Every time you sat in the dressing room, you would look at him and just know you had a chance in the game because he could score with either foot and he was unbelievable in the air.

“He used to hang like Cristiano Ronaldo, bearing in mind he wasn’t a particularly tall guy and didn’t have rippling shoulder muscles.”