Rangers’ transfer raid on Sheffield Wednesday looks a shrewd one according to one pundit.

A BBC pundit reckons Rangers have landed a star from Sheffield Wednesday who comes with a licence to thrill after his explosive debut.

Russell Martin got his tenure as Rangers head coach off to the perfect start as his side beat Panathinaikos 2-0 in the first leg of the second round qualifier in the Champions League. It’s a key result for the club ahead of a trip to Greece next week, riding a first half storm before a sending off brought them fully in control. Youngster Findlay Curtis rifled in the opener before Djeidi Gassama debuted off the bench and struck a sizzling winner into the top corner.

He has arrived from Sheffield Wednesday and the winger wasted no time in showing new fans what he’s all about. Ex Rangers striker Steven Thompson was on duty for Sportsound at the game and he reckons his former side have hit the transfer jackpot with Gassama, who looks likely to get fans off seats regularly.

Djeidi Gassama Sheffield Wednesday to Rangers admission

“I mean, the result is certainly perfect. I feel as though Rangers had to take a positive result over to Greece next week and they've certainly done that here. Maybe doesn't tell the full story of the game. The result, I mean, I think up until the sending off, Panathinaikos were well in the game for large spells, the better team, certainly creating the better opportunities.

“Jack Butland was criticised towards the end of last season for a couple of high profile errors. He's certainly proved his worth tonight. I'd say he had three massive stops in the game, one vitally important at the start of the second half. It was just so, so important. And then minutes later, the game kind of unravelled for Panathinaikos and very much went in Rangers' favour. What they did do after that is they managed the game well after that.

“And I always felt that second goal was gonna be really important for Rangers. And what a goal it was from Gassama. What a way to introduce yourself to these Rangers supporters. He looks like he's gonna be a very entertaining player to watch this season. The sort of player that the Rangers “supporters have been crying out for.

BBC pundit verdict on Rangers vs Panathinaikos

“Somebody to put them on the edge of their seat, somebody to get them excited and he certainly put in an incredible cameo there. Be hard to see him not start in the next game, although Findlay Curtis, you've got to say, did really well himself. Obviously scoring the goal. Then grew into the game. I feel in the first half he was a wee bit edgy, but you could see that about virtually all of the Rangers' players after the opening five, 10 minutes.

“Rangers look really nervy, really vulnerable. But you have to say in terms of result, and results all that matters in European competition and so early on in the season for it being their first competitive game, what a result it was.”