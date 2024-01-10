Rangers hit with transfer blow as Gers icon makes ‘ambitious move’ for former Hibs star
Rangers are involved in a four way race to sign a former Hibs favourite.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rangers manager Philiipe Clement has vowed to do more business in the January transfer window after his side’s most recent 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock.
The Gers have been much improved since the Belgian’s arrival at the club, but are still trailing Celtic by eight points in the title race after their most recent Old Firm defeat at the end of 2023. It is also worth noting that the Ibrox club have two games in hand to bridge the gap and fans will hope for a productive transfer window this month.
Advertisement
Advertisement
So far in January, Rangers have strengthened their team with the addition of Wolves youngster Fabio Silva on loan. Clement is keen to add further additions to his team and one name that is believed to be on his radar is former Hibs defender Josh Doig, according to reports from football.scotland. The 21-year-old defender, who played 62 times in the league for Hibs between 2020 and 2022, is seen as the ideal replacement for Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz who are both linked with moves away from Glasgow this month.
Doig joined Hellas Verona for a fee of £3m in the summer of 2022 and played 22 games as the club avoided relegation through the play-offs last term. He has made a further eight appearances this term - but is increasingly likely to leave the Italian outfit this month. Rangers are one of four clubs that are interested in Doig. Italian sides Torino and Udinese are thought to be admirers, along with French giants Marseille who are managed by ex-Gers favourite Gennaro Gattuso.
Marseille have reportedly launched the first bid for the defender, although their offer of £4.3m has just fallen short of Verona’s asking price, according to Sport Italia journalist Alfredo Pedulla. It's said that Verona have asked for a slightly increased fee, likely to be around the £5m mark, which could see Doig make the move to Stade Vélodrome. That price is likely to be out of Rangers' budget, even if they do manage to offload Barisic and Yilmaz this month