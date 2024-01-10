Rangers are involved in a four way race to sign a former Hibs favourite.

Rangers manager Philiipe Clement has vowed to do more business in the January transfer window after his side’s most recent 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock.

The Gers have been much improved since the Belgian’s arrival at the club, but are still trailing Celtic by eight points in the title race after their most recent Old Firm defeat at the end of 2023. It is also worth noting that the Ibrox club have two games in hand to bridge the gap and fans will hope for a productive transfer window this month.

So far in January, Rangers have strengthened their team with the addition of Wolves youngster Fabio Silva on loan. Clement is keen to add further additions to his team and one name that is believed to be on his radar is former Hibs defender Josh Doig, according to reports from football.scotland. The 21-year-old defender, who played 62 times in the league for Hibs between 2020 and 2022, is seen as the ideal replacement for Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz who are both linked with moves away from Glasgow this month.

Doig joined Hellas Verona for a fee of £3m in the summer of 2022 and played 22 games as the club avoided relegation through the play-offs last term. He has made a further eight appearances this term - but is increasingly likely to leave the Italian outfit this month. Rangers are one of four clubs that are interested in Doig. Italian sides Torino and Udinese are thought to be admirers, along with French giants Marseille who are managed by ex-Gers favourite Gennaro Gattuso.