Rangers and Celtic are both back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Rangers have been in decent form since their decision to part ways with Philippe Clement. Barry Ferguson has done an impressive job since taking over on an interim basis. It remains to be seen at this stage whether he will be handed the full-time position.

As for Celtic, they remain top of the Scottish Premiership table as they close in on the title. Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Hearts last time out at home. They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to St Johnstone as they go in hunt of another win.

Rangers’ upcoming European opponents handed boost

Rangers’ upcoming European opponents Athletic Bilbao have been handed a big boost on the selection front. As per a report by Rangers Review, Oihan Sancet is set to return for the La Liga side. They make the trip to Ibrox next week in the Europa League in the first leg of their tie.

Defender Yeray Alvarez has recently hailed his teammate and has said: “We witness him day in and day out during training; he is always smiling and brings such positive energy. No speculation should arise about him. We are fully aware of Oihan’s potential. Personally, I believe he is, if not the very best, certainly one of the best players Athletic has ever had and will have. He is a game-changer, and we significantly need those goals from him.”

Sancet, 24, has been on the books of Bilbao since joining them in 2015. He has risen up through their ranks and has become a key player since joining from Osasuna. The attacking midfielder, who is a Spain international with four caps to his name, has scored 39 goals in 183 matches in all competitions, 14 of which have come this season.

Celtic eyed midfielder move

Celtic made an ‘offer’ for Levante midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili last weekend, as per The National. The player has since penned a new deal with his current club. They have managed to tie him down to a fresh contract amid attention from elsewhere which is good news for them.

Kochorashvili, 25, is a Georgia international with 17 caps to his name so far in his career. The Hoops could have seen him as someone to add more competition and depth to their midfield ranks. Rodgers has the chance to bring in some new faces later this year to boost his options. Rangers’ takeover could result in them being more competitive in the league next term so they need to be ready.

The FC Saburtalo man made the switch to Spain back in 2019 and he initially linked up with Levante’s B team. He then broke into their first-team in 2020 and has since become an important asset for the second tier outfit. He has played 55 matches for them to date and has found the net on five occasions.

Levante have posted the following statement: “We can confirm Giorgi Kochorashvili has reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon after negotiations accelerated over the weekend."