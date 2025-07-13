Rangers man 'wanted' by new clubs this summer as Celtic player sends defiant message

Rangers and Celtic are both preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Rangers have turned to Russell Martin as their new manager this summer. The former MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton man was picked as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement following Barry Ferguson’s spell in interim charge. Martin has since been busy putting his own stamp on his newly inherited squad at Ibrox.

As for Celtic, they will be looking to win the Scottish Premiership title again next season. They will also be eager to progress further in Europe if they can. Brendan Rodgers has the chance to add more faces to his ranks over the coming weeks.

Rangers winger Ross McCausland wanted

According to Football Insider, Rangers winger Ross McCausland is a ‘target’ for clubs in England, Belgium and America. The report suggests the attacker is a ‘wanted’ man in this window. He is under contract at Ibrox until May 2027.

McCausland, 22, is a Northern Ireland international with five caps under his belt. He joined the Gers back in 2019. Prior to his move to Glasgow, he spent time at Linfield.

The attacker has since risen into Rangers’ first-team and has made 66 appearances for them in all competitions, finding the net on seven occasions. However, his long-term future in Scotland is up in the air now. Martin will have a big decision to make about whether to keep hold of him.

McCausland was handed a new deal back in 2023. At the time, he said: “I’m really pleased to have agreed this new deal with the club. It’s no secret I am a massive Rangers supporter, and there was no doubt in my mind I wanted to commit my future here for the long-term. I’m extremely grateful to the new manager for giving me an opportunity in recent weeks, and I want to repay him and everyone at the club with my performances on the pitch in the years to come.”

Ex-boss Clement added: “I am really pleased with the progress Ross has made in recent weeks, and he is deserving of this new contract. I have been clear that young players will be given an opportunity at this club if they show the right qualities and work ethic.”

Celtic’s Auston Trusty on competition for places

Celtic defender Auston Trusty is ready to battle for a place in the team next term. He joined the Hoops last year from Sheffield United. However, he slipped behind Liam Scales in the pecking order near the back end of his first season at Celtic Park.

The ex-Arsenal man is eager to get back into the starting XI. He has said, as per the Daily Record: "There is always competition for places at every team. As you move up the ranks, there is always going to be competition wherever you go. You want a good squad and a squad with depth, too. Whoever is playing, and whoever they bring in, you have to have trust and faith in yourself."

He added: "I felt it went extremely well (first season). I was unfortunate at times with some injuries which were bad timing. But overall I feel extremely proud of last year. I’m excited about this coming season too. But I look back on my first year and it’s extremely positive. Winning two trophies and doing really well in the Champions Leagueindividually and as a collective makes it only positive."