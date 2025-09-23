Protests were held over the weekend calling for the dismissal of Russell Martin and Patrick Stewart.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers’ win over Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup has done little to alleviate the pressure weighing heavily on Russell Martin’s shoulders.

The former Southampton manager has failed to win over the Ibrox faithful following a nightmare start to his tenure. The Gers are currently way down the Scottish Premiership table in 11th place with just four points on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their alarming position sees them yet to find their first league win of the season. A humiliating exit from the Champions League has also added to Martin’s dismal Rangers record in such a short space of time.

Rangers becoming a ‘toxic’ club to manage

Former Aberdeen chief Keith Wyness has weighed in on the crumbling situation at Ibrox. He has warned fans about calling for Martin to be sacked and fears the club is becoming a ‘toxic place’ for new personnel to join.

“If the fans get their wish, then you’re going to see just a parade of managers and nobody will want to be at Rangers,” Wyness told Football Insider. “That’s what the fans are going to realise. They have an inflated belief of how important Rangers is, but it’s becoming a toxic place to go.

“I don’t think any decent manager will take the job if Russell Martin goes so quickly. You’ll always get somebody to come and be a manager, but you won’t be able to shop at the top shelf. The fans are going to realise this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are ways for you to express your anger, and of course you’ve got every right to do that. But to keep demanding that people are sacked all the time is not the answer.”

Rangers protest action against Russell Martin

Rangers fans have not hidden their feelings towards Martin’s horrific start to his time in Glasgow.

Protests took place on Saturday ahead of the Premier Sports Cup clash with Hibs. Hundreds of fans gathered outside of Ibrox’s main entrance to call for the dismissal of Martin and CEO Patrick Stewart.

The Union Bears released a statement ahead of the clash confirming they had already planned a ‘series of protest actions’ against the duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers beat Hibs 2-0 to secure their place in the semi-final of the Cup, where Celtic await for a clash that will probably do nothing for the nerves of Martin.

“By all means, you’re a fan base and I respect that. Make your presence felt and make your statements, but don’t keep asking for people’s jobs to be gone unless there’s a real reason behind it,” Wyness continued.

“They just need to cast their minds back to how this club was under the previous ownership. The last board was pathetic.

“They’ve now got to be grateful for what they’ve got and a chance to rebuild. Getting behind their team might be a better use of their energy and their emotions, but it won’t happen in Glasgow. I know it too well.”