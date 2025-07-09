'One to watch' - Rangers 'want' free agent striker deal, says transfer expert

Rangers have been heavily linked with a move for Premier League title winner Jamie Vardy in this transfer window.

Rangers will be looking to beat rivals Celtic to top spot next season in the Scottish Premiership. They have turned to former MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton man Russell Martin as their new manager. He was picked as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement.

The Gers have the chance to bring in some new signings this summer. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well. The Glasgow outfit have pre-season friendlies coming up as they look to get back up to speed.

Rangers latest regarding Jamie Vardy

Rangers ‘want’ to sign Jamie Vardy over the next couple of months, according to transfer expert Mick Brown. The striker is a free agent following the end of his contract at Leicester City. He will be weighing up his options as a free agent at the moment.

Brown has said, as per a report by Football Insider: “Jamie Vardy is one to watch for Rangers. I hear he’s the one they want to sign ahead of whichever other strikers they’re being linked to. The manager likes him and would value his experience. After what he said about transfers the other day, I’m expecting some activity there.

“There’s been a lot of talk about where he might go, whether he’ll stay in the Premier League, go to Scotland or America or wherever. But it’s one Rangers want to do and he would be a good addition for them. I think it’s something they’ll be working on behind the scenes and pushing forward with. So yeah, it’s watch this space for now.”

Would Jamie Vardy suit Rangers?

Rangers could see Vardy as someone to boost their attacking department. If he joined, he would add more competition and depth to their options up top. He could also inject some valuable experience into their dressing room.

The 38-year-old, who made 26 caps for England, started out with spells at Stocksbridge Park Steels, FC Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town. Leicester snapped him up in 2012 and he went on to become a key player for the Foxes. He made 500 appearances for the Foxes altogether and scored exactly 200 goals, helping them win both the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at the King Power Stadium.

Martin is tight-lipped on links to Vardy and has said: "I think I've been asked about so many players. Some miles away, some on the money. So, basically, I'm not going to give you an answer on that. But I guess you'll find out who's real and who's not in the next few weeks.”

Regarding recruitment in general, he added: "I think we definitely want to do more, for sure. And also probably some players need to move on as well at some point because the squad's going to start looking very big and very heavy."

Despite his age, Vardy proved last term that he can still play at the top level. He has scored goals throughout his career and won’t be ready to hang up his boots just yet. It remains to be seen whether he will be Ibrox-bound.