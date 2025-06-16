Here are some of our Celtic transfer predictions ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window is officially open and Celtic may now be set for a flurry of activity.

Several stars have been linked with the Scottish champions, and exits could also beckon at Parkhead over the coming weeks. For manager Brendan Rodgers, full focus is now on a recruitment drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops boss outlined his plans for the summer window last month. Asked if he will continue to look for homegrown talent as well as scouring the globe, Rodgers said: "I think it's two-fold. You always look from within to see if there's players from your academy that can make the step up. It's been very difficult in recent times just because of he level the team has been at.

“But there is 100 per cent a pathway here for a young player if there's a bit of patience. That's your first look, second look is outside. I've loved working with Scottish players during my time here. Going back to my first time I had Ryan (Christie), Stu (Armstrong) and all the guys. Absolutely brilliant they were for me.

“So that's what we do. We look homegrown to see 'is there anyone who can improve our squad, or a young player that come in and has that potential to be a starter here?' It's always something we cover in our recruitment here."

So, we’re getting the crystal ball out and making some shoot Celtic predictions on what will happen this summer. Take a look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retain Hatate & Maeda

Keeping hold of Japanese duo Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda must be a priority for Rodgers, especially if Celtic are to perform at a similar similar or even better than the performances in Europe last season. Having watched the Scottish Cup final, it outlined Hatate’s creativity when absent is a big loss to the team. And with Jota out long term due to injury, Maeda needs to stick around. He brings so much to Celtic’s attack, offers great versatility and has electric pace that can hurt any team.

Nicolas Kuhn sold

This would be no real surprise. The German winger has long been touted with a move to the English Premier League and his former side RB Leipzig now reportedly want to sign him back. An offer of around £15m is being prepared by the Bundesliga outfit, which would mark a significant profit for the Hoops having signed Kuhn for €3.5million just 18 months ago. Still has four years remaining on his Parkhead deal, but the champions could be tempted to cash in early.

Trim the deadwood

While Rodgers finally managed to get a number of fringe players off the books over the past two windows, some deadwood still remains with the likes of Gustaf Lagerbielke, Marco Tilio, Luis Palma and Stephen Welsh all deemed surplus to requires. The time is right to part ways with these players after spells out on loan last term.

Invest heavily in new striker

Some Celtic fans may argue the mid-season departure of Kyogo Furuhashi should have never been sanctioned without a replacement in the building or lined up at least, but it’s clear they need to invest heavily in another forward option with Adam Idah yet to convince he is capable of living up to his lofty £9m price tag. A proper old-school type of striker in the mould of former star Scott McDonald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-back upgrade required

Recruiting a better quality of centre-back is a must. Since Carl Starfelt’s exit, Celtic have chopped and changed far too often as Rodgers searches to find a suitable partner for mainstay Cameron Carter-Vickers. However, none have looked capable of really taking us to the next level, including mistake-ridden Auston Trusty. Many supporters had high hopes that the American, who cost in the region of £5m - would solve the problem, but that’s not been the case.