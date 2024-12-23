Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It maybe hasn’t been the best year in Glasgow Rangers’ history but there have still been some fantastic results to look back on.

It would be fair to say that 2024 has been a year of ups and downs for Rangers with plenty of impressive and memorable performances to look back on fondly but also a good few disappointing results.

They haven’t managed to pick up any silverware, or record a win over Old Firm rivals Celtic, but there was an 11 game winning run early in the year and the second half of the calendar has seen the Gers’ pick up some fantastic European results. Supporters will hope for even better in 2025 but that doesn’t mean this past year has been a total write off.

We’ve looked back at the last year, which has of course straddled two seasons, and picked out seven of the best results and also four of the performances we felt were amongst the worst. Here are our picks for the seven best Rangers matches of 2024 and four fixtures that supporters will want to forget:

Rangers 5-0 Hearts (February 24)

Rangers made it ten wins in a row in all competitions to kick off 2024 with a 5-0 hammering of Hearts at Ibrox. Mohamed Diomande, Oscar Cortes and Fabio Silva all scored Cyriel Dessers netting a double.

Rangers 2-0 Hearts (April 21 - Scottish Cup semi final)

The Gers booked their place in the final of the Scottish Cup with what proved to be a routine victory over Hearts at Hampden Park. Desseres opened the scoring early on and secured the victory later in the second half.

Rangers 6-0 Ross County (August 24)

Rangers needed a result to try and really kick start their Scottish Premiership campaign and got one with a 6-0 thrashing of the Staggies at Ibrox. Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo both netted doubles with Tom Lawrence and Danilo also grabbing goals.

Malmo 0-2 Rangers (September 26)

The first of three memorable European results on our list. The Swedish side are certainly no pushovers so to pick up three league phase points away from home was a crucial result for Rangers’ hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Rangers 4-0 FCSB (October 24)

Vaclav Cerny scored twice while Hamza Igamane and Tom Lawrence also netted to secure a convincing European win for Philippe Clement’s side. It was another important result for their hopes of going further in the competition.

Nice 1-4 Rangers (November 28)

The Malmo win was a solid away victory but beating a side from one of Europe’s top five divisions on their home turf is a statement. Goals from Vaclav Cerny, Mohamed Diomande and two from Igamane gave the Gers a night to remember in France.

Rangers 6-0 Kilmarnock (December 4)

Questions were being asked of Philippe Clement and his players and they responded by crushing Killie at Ibrox. James Tavernier, Danilo, Igamane and Cerny all grabbed goals while Cyriel Dessers netted a double.

Rangers 1-2 Motherwell (March 2)

Moving on to games that will not be remembered fondly and starting with the first defeat of the year. It brought to an end the 11 game winning run the team had been on.

Ross County 3-2 Rangers (April 14)

Ranger had the advantage in the Highlands early on but a dominant 20 minutes after the break saw County go 3-1 ahead. Tavernier scored a late penalty but it wasn’t enough.

Rangers 0-2 Dynamo Kyiv (August 13)

Quite possibly the winner of Rangers most disappointing result in 2024. The Ibrox side were hopeful of progressing through this Champions League qualifier but a 2-0 home defeat gave them a mountain to climb in the second leg and all but ended the tie before that game even started.

Aberdeen 2-1 Rangers (October 30)

Not just the loss but the manner of the defeat with the Gers looking second best for long spells in the match. The Glasgow club have since overtaken the Dons in the league table but at the time it was a result that gave the Pittodrie outfit real confidence they could finish above their rivals in the league this season.