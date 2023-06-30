The versatile Senegalese attacker has moved to Ibrox from the English Premier League side on a temporary basis.

Rangers have signed versatile forward Abdallah Sima from Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan deal.

The Senegal international, who will wear the number 19 jersey and officially move to Ibrox on July 1, becomes Michael Beale’s fifth summer addition after having loan spells at EFL Championship side Stoke City and Ligue 1 outfit Angers.

The 22-year-old will now look to continue his development in the Scottish Premiership next season after previously catching the eye of the Ibrox manager during his time with Slavia Prague. Sima, who has yet to make his first-team breakthrough at the Seagulls fully two years after moving to the AMEX, impressed for the Czech side against the Gers during a Europa League clash in 2021.

Sima started his career in his home country before moving in France with Thonon Evian earned him a move to Czech side FC Taborsko. His standout performances in the Czech National Football League attracted the attention of Slavia, whom he joined in 2020 and went on to lift the Czech First League title and pick up the league’s Young Player of the Year in his first season .

Commenting on his decision to join Rangers, Sima told the club’s official website: “Rangers is a big club with a big history. I played here for Slavia Prague two or three years ago and when I came here I liked it so for me it is very exciting to join Rangers.

“I spoke with Michael Beale and it was a very natural conversation, he told me about Rangers and about how we will be playing. I already knew a bit about how Rangers play so when they called me I was very honoured.”

Speaking about his newest recruit, Beale commented: “We are delighted to have Abdallah join us for the forthcoming season. He is a player I’m excited to work with, he has excellent variety in his game and can fulfil a number of attacking positions in our team.

“He has recently turned 22-years-old and has experienced playing in three domestic top divisions, in the Europa League and is a senior international for Senegal. We met a few weeks ago and discussed at length his alignment to our style of play and his future development as a player.

“He is someone I have followed closely since his breakthrough in the Czech Republic and I am extremely pleased to have Abdallah join the squad at the very start of pre-season.