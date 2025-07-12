Russell Martin is keen on bringing the 24-year-old English goalkeeper in as his new No.1 - which could have repercussions for Butland and Kelly

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are reportedly eyeing up a swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth with new Ibrox boss Russell Martin ‘keen’ on a reunion with his former Swansea City No.1.

The Light Blues focus has centred mainly around defensive reinforcements and new attacking options so far this summer, but one position that Martin and sporting director Kevin Thelwell are also looking at strengthening is between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s understood the Gers are considering a move for 24-year-old Rushworth, who has already had five loan spells at this early stage of his career. He’s racked up over 150 senior appearances in the English lower leagues, turning out for Worthing, Walsall, Lincoln City, Swansea and Hull City.

Capped by England at Under-21 level, Rushworth enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Swansea under Martin in 2023/24, before spending the first half of last season at Hull and returning to the Amex Stadium in January to serve as understudy to first-choice shot-stopper Jason Steele.

A move north of the border would ensure Rushworth provides serious competition for the gloves. It’s believed the Seagulls have already knocked back a loan bid from one unnamed EFL Championship club for the keeper, who wants to take control of his own future by deciding where he plays next term rather than leave the decision to Brighton.

TalkSPORT chief football correspondent Alex Crook wrote on X: “I also understand #Rangers are keen on Carl Rushworth on loan. #BHAFC have already rejected a bid from one Championship club and lots of others are interested. He wants to determine where he goes as opposed to the club and felt his form in training warranted minutes last season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reuniting with Martin in Glasgow could be a serious option, but a lot will depend on whether Rangers can give Rushworth reassurances over guaranteed first-team football.

Current No.1 Jack Butland struggled to find his form last season and was replaced by back-up Liam Kelly during the second half of the season. Head coach Martin may view his ex-keeper as an upgrade on both players.

If that was to prove the case, it seems likely that one of the remaining keepers would be moved on this summer, with Butland, in particular, not expected to be happy being second choice.

Despite not yet making a single appearance for Brighton, Rushworth has been offered a new deal by the Sussex-based club in an attempt to tie him down long-term.

The Athletic claim he has been tabled fresh terms beyond his current expiry date of 2027, with it being standard practice for players to agree new contracts before heading out on loan.