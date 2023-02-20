It’s an absolutely massive week in Scottish football as Celtic and Rangers get set to go head-to-head with silverware on the line this Sunday.
The two rivals will meet at Hampden Park in the final of the Viaplay Cup with the first trophy of the season up for grabs. Meanwhile, there is still plenty going on behind the scens acros the country including at Ibrox where one current star is reportedly ‘almost certain’ to be bringing his time with Rangers to an end this summer. Elsewhere, Celtic supporters will have been interested to see one of their former head coaches linked with a vacancy at another Scottish Premiership side. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines from Monday, February 20:
Rangers star ‘almost certain to leave’ at end of season
Per a report from Football Insider, Allan McGregor is ‘almost certain’ to end his playing career at the club at the end of the current season. It is also claimed that Rangers are ‘assessing the market for a new number one’ already as they look to secure a replacement for the former Scotland international.
McGregor is out of contract this summer and is not currently expected to sign a new deal despite very much being a regular for the club this campaign. The 41-year old has been trading the starting spot between the sticks with Jon McLaughlin but has made 25 appearances across all competitions.
Former Celtic head coach linked with Aberdeen vacancy
Several reports at the weekend have tipped former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan for a surprise return to management with Aberdeen, the club where he first made his name as a player as part of the European Cup Winners Cup winning ‘Gotherburg Greats’. The Dons are currently in the process of recruiting a new head coach following Jim Goodwin’s sacking last month.
Strachan, 66, has not worked as a manager since leaving the Scotland job in 2017 but has remained in football mainly as Technical Director at Dundee. A three time league winner at Celtic Park, he has also previously worked with current Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson - signing and managing the former Scotland star at both Celtic and Middlesbrough.