Lundstram was full of praise for both Clement and captain James Tavernier following the 3-1 Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts.

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has labelled captain James Tavernier a “man mountain” as he showered praise on his team mate after his talismanic role in Sunday’s 3-1 Viaplay Cup semi-final victory over Hearts.

The Light Blues skipper produced his best performance of the season so far, providing a creative outlet throughout and scoring both goals either side of Scott Wright’s driven effort to ensure Rangers booked their final ticket against Aberdeen back at the National Stadium next month.

Tavernier converted a penalty to open the scoring in the early stages of the second half before curling a free-kick from the edge of the box high into the top corner of the net to put the game beyond Hearts’ reach. The convincing semi-final win sets the Ibrox side up nicely to lift the trophy that has eluded the club since 2011 after missing out on silverware last season.

And Lundstram was effusive in his praise of Tavernier, insisting the skipper fired a warning shot to his doubters after stepping up to deliver on the big stage yet again.

Speaking post-match, Lundstram admitted: “He is some player. I don’t think I can give him any more praise. He is captain of the club and he gets unfair criticism sometimes from you guys (in the media) and people outside.

“Sometimes he doesn’t get enough credit when he gets us out of tough moments. I just can’t speak highly enough of him. He is a man mountain – when the pressure is on he steps up.”

Lundstram also lauded manager Philippe Clement, claiming the Belgian boss has lifted the mood around the Ibrox camp since Michael Beale’s sacking.

Asked where the confidence levels are currently at among the squad since Clement’s arrival, Lundstram responded “Really high. He has been so good since he came in. I’m just really happy with the form we’re in and we’re going in the right direction.

“It’s hard to put your finger on just one thing. He has been a breath of fresh air. The mood around the place is just so much better. He has been fantastic with everyone - not just the starting eleven - he has emphasised how important everyone is in the group from the staff to the lads who aren’t included in the matchday squad.