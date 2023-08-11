Rangers star fuels exit rumours after being ‘spotted’ at EFL Championship clash

The attacker is now being linked with a summer move to Leeds United after apparently taking in their EFL Championship clash with Cardiff City last weekend.

Rabbi Matondo was apparently watch Leeds United v Cardiff City from the Elland Road stands last weekend (Pic: Getty)

The second round of 2023/24 Scottish Premiership fixtures takes place this weekend as Rangers play their first league match of the campaign at Ibrox with Livingston the visitors.

After losing to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park last weekend there were mixed emotions on Wednesday nights as Michael Beale’s side beat Champions League qualifying opponents Servette 2-1 at Ibrox but perhaps should have secured a more comfortable score line to take into the second leg. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open for the rest of the month and there are still likely to be a few comings and goings at the Glasgow club and across the division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One player who looks like he could potentially be on his way out is winger Rabbi Matondo and the Welshman has seemingly fueled this speculation after reports he was seen taking in an EFL Championship fixture last weekend. Football Insider have reported that the 22-year old was at Elland Road to watch boyhood club Cardiff City play out a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.

The suggestion is that the Welsh international could be a target for the Yorkshire club who look likely to need reinforcements in the wide areas with current players Wilfried Gnonto and Crysensio Summerville looking likely to depart. However, it is unclear whether there is anything in these links or if he was simply there to watch his old club (Cardiff) play.