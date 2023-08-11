Register
Rangers star fuels exit rumours after being ‘spotted’ at EFL Championship clash

The attacker is now being linked with a summer move to Leeds United after apparently taking in their EFL Championship clash with Cardiff City last weekend.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 11th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Rabbi Matondo was apparently watch Leeds United v Cardiff City from the Elland Road stands last weekend (Pic: Getty) Rabbi Matondo was apparently watch Leeds United v Cardiff City from the Elland Road stands last weekend (Pic: Getty)
The second round of 2023/24 Scottish Premiership fixtures takes place this weekend as Rangers play their first league match of the campaign at Ibrox with Livingston the visitors.

After losing to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park last weekend there were mixed emotions on Wednesday nights as Michael Beale’s side beat Champions League qualifying opponents Servette 2-1 at Ibrox but perhaps should have secured a more comfortable score line to take into the second leg. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open for the rest of the month and there are still likely to be a few comings and goings at the Glasgow club and across the division.

One player who looks like he could potentially be on his way out is winger Rabbi Matondo and the Welshman has seemingly fueled this speculation after reports he was seen taking in an EFL Championship fixture last weekend. Football Insider have reported that the 22-year old was at Elland Road to watch boyhood club Cardiff City play out a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.

The suggestion is that the Welsh international could be a target for the Yorkshire club who look likely to need reinforcements in the wide areas with current players Wilfried Gnonto and Crysensio Summerville looking likely to depart. However, it is unclear whether there is anything in these links or if he was simply there to watch his old club (Cardiff) play.

Matondo made 30 appearances for the Gers in all competitions last season but was left out of their European squad list for the qualifying rounds. That would seem to suggest that first team opportunities will be hard to come by this season which does mean a move away could be on the cards - either a permanent move or a loan deal for the winger who was signed last year from German club Schalke 04.

