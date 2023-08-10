The second round of fixtures in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is fast approaching as Rangers get set to host Livingston in their first match of the campaign at Ibrox.
Elsewhere, Celtic travel north to take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie while Ross County host St Johnstone, Dundee travel to St Mirren, Hearts welcome Kilmarnock to Tynecastle and Hibs are at Fir Park to play Motherwell. With all the action on the pitch there is also plenty going on behind the scenes with the summer transfer window still open till the end of the month.
The two Glasgow clubs have already been active this summer but so have their Premiership rivals and now one club appears to be preparing a seemingly ambitious bid for a former Gers player. Sean Goss, who played at Ibrox on loan from English Championship side QPR during the second half of the 2017/18 season under Graeme Murty, is apparently wanted by Dundee.
The 27-year old is a free agent, having turned down a deal to stay at Motherwell following two seasons with the Steelmen, and the Daily Record claim that Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues want to offer him the chance to remain in the Scottish Premiership. However, it may have to be a compelling offer as the former Manchester United man apparently has ‘lucrative’ offers already on the table from clubs in Greece and India.
The news comes after reports suggesting that the Dee are now likely to miss out on Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips with the 21-year old likely to join EFL club Wycombe Wanderers. Dundee would be the fourth Scottish club that Goss has played for having first ventured north of the border with Rangers before a loan spell with St Johnstone and then eventually a permanent move to Motherwell at the start of the 2021/22 season.