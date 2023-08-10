The midfielder was brought in on loan at Ibrox during Graeme Murty’s tenure and has also played for St Johnstone and Motherwell in the Scottish top flight.

Sean Goss is reportedly a transfer target for Dundee after leaving Motherwell this summer (Pic: Getty)

The second round of fixtures in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is fast approaching as Rangers get set to host Livingston in their first match of the campaign at Ibrox.

Elsewhere, Celtic travel north to take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie while Ross County host St Johnstone, Dundee travel to St Mirren, Hearts welcome Kilmarnock to Tynecastle and Hibs are at Fir Park to play Motherwell. With all the action on the pitch there is also plenty going on behind the scenes with the summer transfer window still open till the end of the month.

The two Glasgow clubs have already been active this summer but so have their Premiership rivals and now one club appears to be preparing a seemingly ambitious bid for a former Gers player. Sean Goss, who played at Ibrox on loan from English Championship side QPR during the second half of the 2017/18 season under Graeme Murty, is apparently wanted by Dundee.

The 27-year old is a free agent, having turned down a deal to stay at Motherwell following two seasons with the Steelmen, and the Daily Record claim that Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues want to offer him the chance to remain in the Scottish Premiership. However, it may have to be a compelling offer as the former Manchester United man apparently has ‘lucrative’ offers already on the table from clubs in Greece and India.