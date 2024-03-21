Rangers star in 'wonderful position' for Euro 2024 call-up claims ex-Liverpool man

Jack Butland has a 'wonderful' chance of going the Euros with England claims one former Liverpool goalkeeper. Cr. Getty Images.

Former England and Liverpool goalkeeper David James believes the form of Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland will place him in a 'wonderful' chance of being selected in the Three Lions squad at the European Championships in Germany this summer.

Butland, 31, has been a stand out player at Ibrox since making a Bosman free transfer move from Crystal Palace in the summer and his form has reportedly placed him back into the thoughts of Three Lions both Gareth Southgate ahead of the tournament this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jack Butland's in a wonderful position, all be it from the top of the Scottish Premiership," explained former England stopper James, speaking to Sky Sports.

"It's a conversation I've been having recently (which goalkeepers should go to the Euros) . (Jordan) Pickford, of course, number one. He is fit at the moment and, it is a cliched comment at the moment but he has never let England down. There's no question he is the number one.

"The number two position is so wide open. Nick Pope is injured, he is not available. Aaron Ramsdale, by virtue he is only going to play one more game this season probably, he is not in a first team position to challenge. Sam Johnstone has just got back in at Crystal Palace. The one other goalkeeper I would chuck into the mix is James Trafford at Burnley because he is playing every week.

"Yes, they're in a relegation position at the moment but you've got someone who is well known to the England camp, he is in that system. It's not down to him the fact that Burnley are in the position they are and, arguably, as long as Pickford stays fit they selection for goalkeepers won't be the number one choice - it will be part of a squad" added the 53-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was heavily reported that the Gers goalkeeper would be included in Southgate's squad for the friendly games against Brazil and Belgium, however, he was snubbed in favour of Crystal Palace man Johnstone and it has now been reported that Butland is plotting a return to the Premier League and is aiming to return to the England squad, both of which he feels are linked.

James, who was part of the England squad for Euro 2004 and World Cup 2019, has warned the Gers stopper though that he feels there may be another reason Butland was not included in the most recent Three Lions squad.

“Basically he hasn't come through with Southgate, and Southgate prefers his own men," explained the former England man. "Particularly Aaron Ramsdale, who has been through the England setup with Southgate, Butland hasn't been part of that. He doesn't know him" he added.