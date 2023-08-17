Rangers star ‘offered pay-off’ to leave club despite having one year left on deal

Michael Beale still has two weeks remaining in the summer transfer window to bring in new players and move others on from Ibrox.

It looks like Rangers are keen to move 21-year old winger Josh McPake on asap (Pic: Getty)

The weekend is almost upon us which means the latest round of Scottish football action will be kicking off and it is now time for the first knockout round of the Viaplay Cup.

Rangers will host Championship side Greenock Morton at Ibrox on Saturday as Michael Beale looks to take the first step towards the showpiece final at Hampden Park later this year. Meanwhile, the summer transfer remains open and there is currently a lot of speculation around which players are still to leave the Gers as well as any new faces that might be coming in.

One player whose time at the club certainly looks to be over is winger Josh McPake, who was left out of Michael Beale’s Champions League squad list despite the fact he qualifies as a homegrown player. Now, Football Insider are reporting that the Ibrox club are so desperate to move him on this window that they are actually willing to offer the 21-year old a payoff to tear up his contract a year early.

Despite still having one season remaining on his current deal it is claimed by the site that the club want him off the books in order to free up space on the wage bill. A product of the club’s youth academy, McPake signed his first senior contract in 2019 and has had a whopping six loan spells in that four year period.