Rangers picked up all three points over the weekend in their latest Scottish Premiership outing

Rangers man Ianis Hagi has taken to social media to thank the club’s supporters for the reception he received over the weekend.

The attacking midfielder was sent off against St Johnstone after a VAR check for a tackle on Benjamin Kimpioka. The Gers won the game 2-0 at Ibrox. Vaclav Cerny scored both of their goals against the Saints.

Hagi, who is 25-years-old, featured for Rangers for the first time in 14 months but will now serve a suspension. On his Instagram account, he posted as a story: “Ibrox, thank you. I will forever be grateful for last night’s reception.”

His manager Philippe Clement said after the game: "Ianis didn't play for a long time. The red card is a clumsy challenge. In that way, it's one from a player who is not yet fit at the moment.

"This is the only way to get him fit and get him ready. It is what it is. It's not a violent one or with high intensity - it's more of a clumsy one and an unlucky one. It's a clear red card when I saw it afterwards. He will go away with his national team now and I hope he gets minutes there. When he comes back, we will get him back in training."

Hagi has now settled a contract dispute and will be eager to get back into Rangers’ plans after being frozen out. He gives them more competition and depth going forward and could get a new lease of life under Clement.

His father, Gheorghe, has recently said he is pleased his son is back in the fold: "Ianis is at a huge club. Ianis is happy and I am at peace now. I can sleep peacefully.

"I knew that sending him to the second team was not a decision based on football reasons. It was about different clauses in his contract, there was even a statement from their manager confirming this. It was not a sporting problem.

"There were no acts of indiscipline at Ianis. Let's hope that things will return to normal, it was not a very pleasant time for him. It was undeserved. Maybe that made him stronger, maybe it will be better for Ianis from now on.

"He behaved impeccably. He accepted the decisions. From a physical point of view, he is extremely fit and ready to go. Did you see him last month for the national team?"

The Romania international has been with the Glasgow outfit since joining them in 2020. He spent time away on loan at Alaves in the last campaign and played 22 times for the Spanish team.

Rangers’ win on Sunday leaves them five points behind Celtic and Aberdeen at the top and they play each other in their next game. Meanwhile, Clement’s side are back in action after the international break with an away trip to Kilmarnock as they look to keep their momentum in the league going.