The ex-Rangers star has completed a January transfer deal.

A Premier League manager has reacted after an ex-Rangers star made a move away from his club.

He wasn’t a regular at Ibrox but George Edmundson won over the hearts and minds of the fans with spirited performances. He earned the nickname ‘The Fridge’ for his no-nonsense style of defending over a couple of seasons at Rangers before leaving for Ipswich Town.

Edmundson has been contracted to the Tractor Boys ever since leaving Rangers and now makes a permanent move to Middlesbrough in the Championship. He spent the first half of the season on loan at Michael Carrick’s side but was recalled from this temporary stint earlier this month.

It’s now a deal that has been made permanent. The 27-year-old made 40 appearances for Ipswich over the last two seasons as the Portman Road club won back-to-back promotions to the Premier League. TWTD claim “following further talks a £600,000 plus add-ons fee was settled.”

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said: “He’s been an important figure around the club in the last couple of seasons. He played his part in both promotions and was a well-liked character in the dressing room and around the community. He goes certainly with our best wishes to a good club and we hope it goes well for him and he’ll always be welcome.”

Middlesbrough’s statement reads: “Centre-back George Edmundson has joined the club on a permanent basis. The 27-year-old was on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town before being recalled earlier this week. But a deal has been agreed between the two clubs for George to join Boro on a permanent basis, and he joins on a two-and-a-half year contract.

“George made 21 appearances for the club before his recall in midweek. Already known to Boro fans, Manchester-born George will provide stiff competition across the back-line. He is a two-time promotion winner, having played a key role in Ipswich’s return to the Championship as well as featuring 10 times in their promotion season back to the Premier League.”