The winger remains a free agent after leaving Turkish giants Fenerbahce earlier in the season - but could he return to Ibrox this month?

Ryan Kent has reportedly been offered a six-month contact by Rangers with the option to extend the deal by a further 12 month.

The 27-year-old winger remains a free agent after having his big-money contract terminated by Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho earlier in the season after just 16 months and several media outlets in Turkey are now claiming that a sensational return to Ibrox is ON.

Social media has erupted after a post by BBO Sports on X, stated that Kent will “return to Rangers” this month. It comes after manager Philippe Clement recently confessed that he was a firm admirer of the Englishman.

The Belgian confessed he previously tried to sign the former Liverpool youth star during his time in charge of Club Brugge and Turkish outlet Kontraspor suggest a deal is already on the table from Rangers as the wide man attempts to reignite his career.

The latest round of rumours seem to have split the Rangers faithful, with one supporter commenting that with a limited transfer budget available, “Ryan Kent’s quality for nothing in January would be a good addition. Particularly as we need more options in wide positions.”

However, not everyone is in agreement with some fans still keen to bring up the player’s decision to down tools towards the end of his spell in Govan. One person wrote: “Kent on his day was unplayable and a great watch. But that was few and far between. His off days he was a frustrating empty jersey. Give him a 6 month contract with a club option of a year and make him prove he wants to come back.”

Kent previously dropped a massive hint that he would be open to a Rangers return after admitting upon signing for Fenerbahce that he would always carry the club close to his heart.

He was recently linked to one of Europe’s top clubs with Dutch heavyweights Ajax registering an interest as they searched for an alternative option to the injured Mika Godts.

Dennie van Laar, editor of VoetbalPrimeur stated back in November: “Kent is a real opportunity. He is a really good player. A lot of speed, quite two-footed and a hard kick. He is an incredibly fit guy by nature, although I understand that that is something different than match rhythm.”

No move has yet to materialise for Kent, but it’s suggested he won’t be short of options this month.