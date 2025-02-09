Rangers and Celtic are in Scottish Cup action this weekend

Rangers take on Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup on Sunday afternoon. They will be looking to progress into the next round.

Celtic beat Raith Rovers 5-0 in the Scottish Cup this weekend. Daizen Maeda scored a hat-trick at Celtic Park, whilst Luke McCowan and Yang Hyun-Jun also got themselves on the scoresheet.

The Hoops are back in action on Wednesday night in the Champions League. They take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Rangers update regarding Cyriel Dessers

Cyriel Dessers’ agent has been ‘sussing’ out a potential exit from Rangers. The 30-year-old, who is a Nigeria international with six caps to his name, ended up staying put at Ibrox beyond the end of the January transfer window.

Scottish coach Billy Dodds has said, as per the Go Radio Football Show: “I think he’s one Rangers player, because you always talk about the finances at the club, who would command a fair fee. I think Rangers were probably sussing out the market, and I know his agent was as well. That’s why the 10 teams came up.”

Dessers has been with the Gers since joining them back in 2023. He has since made 91 appearances in all competitions and he has scored 40 goals, 18 of which have come this season.

He has been on the books of Lokeren, FC Utrecht, Heracles, Genk, Feyenoord and Cremonese in the past. The striker found the net on seven occasions in 29 outings for the latter before his switch to Scotland a couple of years ago.

Kristoffer Ajer in Celtic appearance

Former Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer was spotted at their clash against Raith on Saturday, as per Joseph Sloan on X. The centre-back paid a visit to his ex-club.

Ajer played for the Hoops from 2016 to 2021 after they snapped him up as a youngster from Start. He went on to play 176 matches for the Glasgow giants and scored six goals, as well as having a loan spell away at Kilmarnock to get some experience under his belt.

He has been a key player for Brentford over recent times under the guidance of Thomas Frank in the Premier League. The Norway international has played 73 matches for the Bees.

After signing him, Frank said at the time: “We wanted to get another central defender in, and Kris was our first choice. We think he fits the position specific profile perfectly, especially on the ball.

“Kris is very composed and can find the right passes between the lines. His level when bringing the ball forward is very high. As a defender he has the physicality that you need, and he won his duels when he played in the Scottish league. He can help us in both boxes, with his strength in the air.

“He is a player at a good age, and we think he come straight in and be ready to perform in the Premier League. But he also fits the way we want to recruit players and work with them. He can develop as a player and both Brentford FC and Kris can move to a higher level in the coming years.”