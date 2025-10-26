Danny Rohl has named his Rangers starting line-up to face Kilmarnock in their latest Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox

Danny Rohl has named his Rangers starting XI to face Kilmarnock in this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox (3pm BST).

With just a single point separating the two sides in the table, the new Light Blues boss will be demanding a reaction from his players after a 3-0 defeat to SK Brann in their latest Europa League outing just three days ago - a performance that captain James Tavernier labelled as “disgraceful”.

Killie are still reeling from a heavy loss at home to table-topping Hearts in Ayrshire last weekend and will be looking to improve their wretched record in Govan.

Team news: 4 changes from Norway nightmare

Rohl has made FOUR changes to his Rangers team from the side that lost heavily to Brann in Norway on Thursday night.

Derek Cornelius comes in for Nasser Djiga in the heart of defence, with Mohamed Diomande passing a late fitness test and getting the nod over Joe Rothwell in midfield. There’s a change of shape in attack with Danilo and Bojan Miovski forming a new strike pairing, with Youssef Chermiti and Oliver Antman dropping to the bench.

What has Danny Rohl said pre-match?

“I’m a guy who always sees opportunity and not the risk. I see this step as a big, big opportunity to be successful and win titles. For me there was not one question mark to come here about these things.

“Our mindset should be a restart here. We cannot change the past but we can start from today and hopefully a long, long, long change into the future. If we go with this mindset, and we have this positive mindset, we do ahead.

“When I took over in Sheffield, the group of players had, after 11 games, no wins, just two draws and we were the first team who should have been relegated. If you go there and you are not convinced and you give them no belief, it’s tough.

“I give my players straight the belief, and I come a little bit back to my experience. Even in Munich, you had players with big names. But if they didn’t have the self-confidence, they would not perform, and this is a crucial thing. Self-confidence comes not just about talking, it’s about doing it on the pitch, and this is what we want to try to do.”

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of today’s league encounter in Govan...

Rangers XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Derek Cornelius, Jayden Meghoma, Mohamed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin, Thelo Aasgaard, Djeidi Gassama, Bojan Miovski, Danilo.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Connor Barron, Youssef Chermiti, Lyall Cameron, Nasser Djiga, Mikey Moore, Findlay Curtis.

Kilmarnock XI:

Eddie Beach; Jamie Brandon, George Stanger, Lewis Mayo, Robbie Deas, Dominic Thompson,Brad Lyons (C), David Watson, Greg Kiltie, Marcus Dackers, Bruce Anderson.

SUBS: Tobi Oluwayemi (GK), Zach Williams, Rory McKenzie, James Brown, Scott Tiffoney, Tom Lowery, Ethan Schilte-Brown, Ben Brannan, Liam Polworth.