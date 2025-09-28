Russell Martin has named his Rangers starting line-up to face Livingston in their latest Scottish Premiership clash in West Lothian

Russell Martin has named his Rangers starting XI to face Livingston in today’s Scottish Premiership showdown at the Set Fare Arena (3pm BST).

The under-fire Ibrox head coach endured yet another bruising night on Thursday after his side crashed to a 1-0 loss to Belgian side Genk to get their Europa League off to the worst possible start,

The Light Blues now turn their attentions back to domestic duty and a tricky trip through to Livingston, with Martin aware they have no margin for error and simply cannot afford to drop more points.

Team news: Miovski returns as red-card sinner benched

Martin has made THREE changes to his Rangers team from the side that lost 1-0 at home to Genk in their opening Europa League fixture.

Striker Bojan Miovski, who sat out of Thursday’s game after picking up a knock the previous weekend, is drafted back in from the start after passing a fitness test earlier this week. Oliver Antman and Connor Barron are also handed starts, with Youssef Chermiti, Mikey Moore and red-card sinner Mohamed Diomande benched.

What has Thelo Aasgaard said pre-match?

“We’ve got to just try and focus on what we’ve done working on the training pitch. Obviously, with the situation with the fans that’s understandable. But we’ve got to try and not feel the pressure and keep to our principles.

“We’re desperate to (bounce back straight away). We were desperate to so that (on Thursday night) and back up our results on the weekend and we look forward to Sunday now.

“I’m never going to back down from a challenge. This is a big challenge and like I said, I’m not going to back down.”

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of this afternoon’s league clash in West Lothian...

