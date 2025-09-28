James Tavernier enters Rangers top 10 all-time appearances list as skipper takes place among Ibrox greats including Barca Bears
James Tavernier has catapulted himself into Rangers top-10 list of all-time appearance makers for the club after leapfrogging Ian McColl during last weekend’s League Cup win over Hibs.
For the past decade, the Ibrox Hall of Fame inductee has been the catalyst for everything good the Light Blues have achieved in that timeframe - lifting one Scottish Premiership title, both the League and Scottish Cups as well as playing a leading role in the club’s memorable run to the 2022 Europa League final.
Throughout that period, the 33-year-old full-back has broke a number of records and continues to lead by example despite Rangers current woes this season.
For all the criticism he receives from supporters, Tavernier has served the Govan giants with distinction over the last 10 years and the Englishman has now achieve another slice of history after breaking his way into the Gers’ top-10 players for making the most amount of appearances.
Tavernier was named in head coach Russell Martin’s starting line-up for last Saturday’s Premiers Sports Cup quarter-final win over Hibs, which ensured he moved above fellow defender McColl to take his place among icons of the clubs, including FOUR members of the 1972 European Cup Winners’ Cup team.
Fans have witnessed some of the most loyal servants to represent Rangers since their formation in 1872, with many great racking up a staggering number of games for the club.
Here, GlasgowWorld takes a deep dive into the statistics as outlined by FitbaStats to reveal where Tavernier sits among the top 10 Rangers players to have achieved the highest number of appearances.
Who are Rangers top 10 record appearance holders?
John Greig - 755
(Between 1961-1978)
- 498 league games
- 72 Scottish Cup appearances
- 121 League Cup outings
- 64 European matches
Sandy Jardine - 674
(Between 1966-1982)
- 451 league games
- 64 Scottish Cup appearances
- 107 League Cup outings
- 52 European matches
Ally McCoist - 581
(Between 1983-1998)
- 418 league games
- 47 Scottish Cup appearances
- 62 League Cup outings
- 54 European matches
Sandy Archibald - 580
(Between 1917-1934)
- 513 league games
- 67 Scottish Cup appearances
David Meiklejohn - 563
(Between 1919-1936)
- 490 league games
- 73 Scottish Cup appearances
Dougie Gray - 555
(Between 1925-1946)
- 490 league games
- 65 Scottish Cup appearances
Derek Johnstone - 549
(Between 1970-1983 & 1985-1986)
- 369 league games
- 57 Scottish Cup appearances
- 85 League Cup outings
- 38 European matches
Davie Cooper - 540
(Between 1977-1989)
- 376 league games
- 49 Scottish Cup appearances
- 77 League Cup outings
- 38 European matches
Peter McCloy - 535
(Between 1970-1986)
- 351 league games
- 55 Scottish Cup appearances
- 86 League Cup outings
- 43 European matches
James Tavernier - 527
(Between 2015-Present)
- 353 league games
- 34 Scottish Cup appearances
- 32 League Cup outings
- 103 European matches
- 5 Challenge Cup games
Ian McColl - 526
(Between 1945-1960)
- 360 league games
- 59 Scottish Cup appearances
- 100 League Cup outings
- 7 European matches