The current Ibrox skipper has taken his place among some true greats of Rangers Football Club

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Tavernier has catapulted himself into Rangers top-10 list of all-time appearance makers for the club after leapfrogging Ian McColl during last weekend’s League Cup win over Hibs.

For the past decade, the Ibrox Hall of Fame inductee has been the catalyst for everything good the Light Blues have achieved in that timeframe - lifting one Scottish Premiership title, both the League and Scottish Cups as well as playing a leading role in the club’s memorable run to the 2022 Europa League final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout that period, the 33-year-old full-back has broke a number of records and continues to lead by example despite Rangers current woes this season.

For all the criticism he receives from supporters, Tavernier has served the Govan giants with distinction over the last 10 years and the Englishman has now achieve another slice of history after breaking his way into the Gers’ top-10 players for making the most amount of appearances.

Tavernier was named in head coach Russell Martin’s starting line-up for last Saturday’s Premiers Sports Cup quarter-final win over Hibs, which ensured he moved above fellow defender McColl to take his place among icons of the clubs, including FOUR members of the 1972 European Cup Winners’ Cup team.

Fans have witnessed some of the most loyal servants to represent Rangers since their formation in 1872, with many great racking up a staggering number of games for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a deep dive into the statistics as outlined by FitbaStats to reveal where Tavernier sits among the top 10 Rangers players to have achieved the highest number of appearances.

Who are Rangers top 10 record appearance holders?

John Greig - 755

(Between 1961-1978)

498 league games

72 Scottish Cup appearances

121 League Cup outings

64 European matches

Sandy Jardine - 674

(Between 1966-1982)

451 league games

64 Scottish Cup appearances

107 League Cup outings

52 European matches

Ally McCoist - 581

(Between 1983-1998)

418 league games

47 Scottish Cup appearances

62 League Cup outings

54 European matches

Sandy Archibald - 580

(Between 1917-1934)

513 league games

67 Scottish Cup appearances

David Meiklejohn - 563

(Between 1919-1936)

490 league games

73 Scottish Cup appearances

Dougie Gray - 555

(Between 1925-1946)

490 league games

65 Scottish Cup appearances

Derek Johnstone - 549

(Between 1970-1983 & 1985-1986)

369 league games

57 Scottish Cup appearances

85 League Cup outings

38 European matches

Davie Cooper - 540

(Between 1977-1989)

376 league games

49 Scottish Cup appearances

77 League Cup outings

38 European matches

Peter McCloy - 535

(Between 1970-1986)

351 league games

55 Scottish Cup appearances

86 League Cup outings

43 European matches

James Tavernier - 527

(Between 2015-Present)

353 league games

34 Scottish Cup appearances

32 League Cup outings

103 European matches

5 Challenge Cup games

Ian McColl - 526

(Between 1945-1960)

360 league games

59 Scottish Cup appearances

100 League Cup outings

7 European matches