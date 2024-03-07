Rangers have named their side for tonight's clash with Benfica in the Europa League. Cr. Getty Images.

Rangers are back in Europa League knockout action as they take on Portuguese champions Benfica at the Estádio da Luz in the last 16 of the competition this evening.

Belgian boss Philippe Clement will be looking for a much improved performance in Lisbon tonight with his side heading into the big European tie on the back of a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second half penalty from James Tavernier was a good as it got for Rangers at on Saturday as goals from Theo Bair and Dan Casey handed them their first home defeat under Clement - though grabbing a vital first leg in Portugal this evening will go some way to righting the wrong of the weekend loss at Ibrox.

Tonight's opponents Benfica enter in the game in far worse fettle, however, with a number of pundits citing a bad result tonight would spell the end of current manager's Roger Schmidt spell at the game after a 'humiliating' 5-0 loss to rivals FC Porto at the weekend.

The German boss has urged his side to respond against the Gers tonight with a 'total performance', though there appears to be little room for error for the Portuguese champions as the pressure mounts from their unhappy fanbase.

If Rangers are to plunge Benfica deeper into crisis though, they'll need to do it without a number of first team players as the Ibrox injury table continues to grow with Todd Cantwell, Oscar Cortes, Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Danilo and Rabbi Matondo all confirmed absentees for tonight's first leg clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is Rangers confirmed starting line-up ahead of this evening's Europa League last 16 clash vs Benfica.

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Ridvan Yilmaz, John Lundstram, Mohamed Diomande, Dujon Sterling, Tom Lawrence, Fabio Silva, Cyriel Dessers

And the bench...