Rangers’ confirmed starting XI for Scottish Premiership clash against the Dark Blues at Dens Park

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Dundee in their latest Scottish Premiership fixture at the ScotFoam Stadium at Dens Park tonight.

The Light Blues find themselves under major scrutiny after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Hibernian at the weekend, a result coupled with Celtic’s victory over St Mirren which saw them fall 16 points behind in the title race.

At this stage, it’s now a case of damage limitation for the Ibrox side as they attempt to reduce the gap at the top of the table and build some momentum to take into next season. And their away form is also a cause for concern having dropped points in their last three games on the road.

Clement has made TWO changes to his starting line-up after Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Hibs. Summer signing Clinton Nsiala replaces the injured Dujon Sterling at centre-back for his first appearance of the campaign, while Connor Barron comes in for the suspended Nicolas Raskin in midfield. Dutchman Robin Propper wears the captain’s armband in the absence of several key players through injury.

What has attacker, Nedim Bajrami said?

“The boys are ready and everyone is looking forward to playing the game. We know against these teams there is less space because they stay behind and always try to counter-attack. But we’ll try tomorrow to win this game and take the three points because we know it’ll be a difficult game.

“We played very well in the first half, then we dropped a bit of our rhythm in the second half. We have to keep it for 90 minutes tomorrow and take those three points. Maybe we need to try and switch the ball faster. When we have chances in front of goal we need to score and be careful on the counter-attacks.

“At the end of the day we always have more ball possession when we play against teams like this. It depends more on us and we have to set the rhythm and play our game.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this evening’s Premiership encounter in the City of Discovery...

Dundee starting XI:

Trevor Carson (C); Ethan Ingram, Clark Robertson, Ryan Astley, Scott Tiffoney, Josh Mulligan, Oluwaseun Adewumi, Cesar Garza, Simon Murray, Mohamed Sylla, Aaron Donnelly.

SUBS: Jon McCracken (GK), Harrison Sharp (GK), Curtis Main, Sammy Braybrooke, Seb Palmer-Houlden, Luke Graham, Julian Vetro.

Rangers starting XI:

Liam Kelly; Ridvan Yilmaz, Clinton Nsiala, Robin Propper (C), Jefte; Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande; Nedim Bajrami, Ianis Hagi, Vaclav Cerny; Hamza Igamane.

SUBS: Mason Munn (GK), Oscar Cortes, Cyriel Dessers, Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell, Leon King, Ross McCausland, Bailey Rice, Danilo.