Rangers players walk around after their win against Motherwell | Getty Images

Rangers’ confirmed starting XI for Champions League third qualifying round second leg at Hampden Park

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Dynamo Kyiv in the second leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie at Hampden Park.

After battling out a 1-1 draw in Poland during last week’s encounter, Philippe Clement’s side welcome the Ukrainian outfit to Mount Florida as they bid to secure a place in the play-off round of Europe’s elite competition. Thr hosts warmed up for this encounter with a 2-1 Premiership victory over Motherwell on Saturday, while their opponents won by the same scoreline at Veres-Rivne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s safe to say the Ibrox club haven’t quite been firing on all cylinders this season, but Cyriel Dessers’ late 94th minute equaliser in Lublin could well prove hugely beneficial as the two sides prepare to meet again with so much at stake, with the winners of the tie advancing to face either Red Bull Salzburg of Austria or FC Twente of the Netherlands up next.

Loading....

Jack Butland keeps the gloves between the sticks. He will be shielded by a back four comprising of skipper James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper and Ridvan Yilmaz. The middle of the park will see Mohamed Diomande and Connor Barron continue their partnership, with Ross McCausland drafted back into line-up to start along with Jefte on either flank. Tom Lawrence fills the No.10 position, supporting lone striker Cyriel Dessers.

Scott Wright and Vaclav Cerny drop to the bench. Defender Leon Balogun misses out through injury, while Oscar Cortes and Nicolas Raskin are two other absentees. Youngster Bailey Rice features among the substitutes.

What has goalkeeper, Jack Butland said?

“We learned a lot from the first fixture last week, certainly things that we could've tidied up on. We perhaps gave them a few too many easy opportunities but we certainly felt that tactically and, in the game, we didn't feel out of our depth. There are things we can learn from last week and there's definitely opportunities to create chances, so we are optimistic about tomorrow night and looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is what you want to be involved in. Every game for this club is a huge one, the expectation is to win. We have ambitions of what we want to achieve, we want to get to the Champions League. It is good to have these big games this early and coming back to the new guys it is good for them to experience it already. We are down to business now, these games are important and tomorrow is no different.”

“It would be huge (to qualify), I had my first taste of it last year with the Europa League and there were some great experiences for us, but we want to keep going and pushing further. The Champions League was the target last year. We then had to refocus, but it is certainly the focus this year personally and for any of the boys in there. Some have experienced it before but for me personally I would love to experience that and get us there.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this evening’s Champions League second leg tie at the national stadium...

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Robin Propper, Ridvan Yilmaz; Mohamed Diomande, Connor Barron; Tom Lawrence, Ross McCausland, Jefte; Cyriel Dessers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Rabbi Matondo, Vaclav Cerny, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Scott Wright, Ben Davies, Leon King, Robbie Fraser, Cole McKinnon, Bailey Rice, Danilo.

Dynamo Kyiv starting XI:

Georgi Bushchan; Denys Popov, Volodymyr Brazhko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Vladyslav Vanat, Oleksandr Karavaiev, Vladyslav Kabaiev, Vitaliy Buyalskyi (C), Taras Mykhavko, Vladyslav Dubinchak

SUBS: Ruslan Neshcheret (GK), Kostiantyn Vivcharenko, Nazar Voloshyn, Justin Lonwijk, Oleksandr Andrievsky, Vladyslav Supryaha, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Brayan Ceballos, Samba Diallo, Kristian Bilovar, Maksym Braharu, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok.