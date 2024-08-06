Philippe Clement's Rangers team drew 0-0 with Hearts in their Premiership opener | SNS Group

Rangers’ confirmed starting XI for Champions League third qualifying round first-leg at the Arena Lublin

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Dynamo Kyiv at the Arena Lublin in the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifier.

The Ibrox side came in for plenty of stick after their goalless draw against Hearts last Saturday, but the Light Blues have the chance to bounce back in style tonight against the Ukrainian outfit as they embark on their latest European campaign. Kick-off is at 7.00pm (UK time).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the Gers most memorable performances in recent years have came on the continental stage, and the current crop of players will hope to deliver another strong display and result to take into next week’s second leg at Hampden.

Jack Butland continues between the sticks. He’s protected by a backline consisting of skipper James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz. Mohamed Diomande and Connor Barron start in the middle of the park with Ross McCausland drafted back into the matchday squad to start along with Scott Wright on either flank. Tom Lawrence fills the No.10 position, in behind lone striker Cyriel Dessers.

Ben Davies drops to the bench, joining new recruit Robin Propper who is named in the matchday squad for the first time. Oscar Cortes and Nicolas Raskin didn’t travel with the squad due to injury.

What has defender, Leon Balogun said?

“We have spoken about finances and all these things before and obviously they play a big part for various reasons, but for me reaching the group stage is the biggest motivation. I have never played in the Champions League, I have played in qualifiers before, for Rangers as well, it didn't work out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this stage of my career it would be one of my biggest achievements, that is my personal motivation and I'm sure every single player who came out here today has their own individual reasons to go to the group stages. I think everybody is very determined to put in a performance. It has obviously been a quick turnaround, but it is a big occasion. I am not too fussed about it coming early in the season because I think if you want to play in the Champions League there is no greater motivation in football.

“They (Dynamo Kyiv) are a very good footballing side, obviously they had a very strong performance in the last qualification round so there is quality there, but we have got quality. It is for us to worry about ourselves and make sure we diminish that as much as we can and try to play our football and be successful.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this evening’s Champions League qualifier in the Polish city...

Dynamo Kyiv starting XI:

Georgi Bushchan; Kostiantyn Vivcharenko, Denys Popov, Volodymyr Brazhko, Andriy Yarmolenko (C), Mykola Shaparenko, Vladyslav Vanat, Oleksandr Karavaiev, Vladyslav Kabaiev, Taras Mykhavko, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUBS: Valentyn Morgun (GK), Ruslan Neshcheret (GK), Navin Malysh, Brayan Ceballos, Kristian Bilovar, Vladyslav Dubinchak, Justin Lonwijk, Nazar Voloshyn, Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Oleksandr Andrievsky, Maksym Braharu, Vladyslav Supryaha.

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Ridvan Yilmaz; Mohamed Diomande, Connor Barron; Tom Lawrence, Ross McCausland, Scott Wright; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Robin Propper, Rabbi Matondo, Vaclav Cerny, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jefte, Ben Davies, Leon King, Robbie Fraser, Cole McKinnon, Danilo.