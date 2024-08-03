A general view during a William Hill Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park, | SNS Group

Rangers’ confirmed starting XI for Scottish Premiership opener against Hearts at Tynecastle

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Hearts at Tynecastle in the opening Scottish Premiership fixture of the 2024/25 season.

The Ibrox side begin their league campaign back in the capital where they rounded off last season against a Jambos side who finished ‘best of the rest’ in third spot. Kick-off is at 12.30pm (UK time).

Clement has found himself having to wheel and deal in the transfer market this summer due to a lack of funds, but that hasn’t stopped the Belgian boss from committing his future to the club by signing an improved contract through until 2028 earlier this week.

Jack Butland is selected between the sticks. It’s a back four comprised of captain James Tavernier, John Souttar, Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz. Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande will occupy the middle of the park with Scott Wright and Oscar Cortes filling both flanks. Tom Lawrence is named in the No.10 position, supporting lone striker Cyriel Dessers.

Czech winger Vaclav Cerny could be in line to make his competitive debut from the bench in the second half after signing on loan from VfL Wolfsburg last week, but there’s no place in the matchday squad for latest recruit Robin Propper due to paperwork not being completed in time. The Dutch centre-back will have to watch on from the stands today along with Ross McCausland who is also absent.

What has winger, Vaclav Cerny said?

“It’s been a very nice week for me, I have had a few training sessions with the boys and everyone has really welcomed me and made me feel comfortable from day one. My strongest position is on the right wing in the formation we play. I am left footed but like to create chances and get goals and assists. That’s what I try to do and hopefully that doesn’t change.

“I feel pretty good - this week was tough but good. After the Euros I had a break but I couldn’t wait to come here and start training. I can’t wait to get onto the pitch and be helpful for the club. I want to have an impact for the team and I need to show that on the pitch, that’s the most important thing.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this afternoon’s Premiership curtain-raiser in the capital...

Hearts starting XI:

Zander Clark; Frankie Kent, Jorge Grant, Lawrence Shankland (C), Barrie McKay, Cammy Devlin, Kye Rowles, Yan Dhanda, James Penrice, Kenneth Vargas, Gerard Taylor.

SUBS: Craig Gordon (GK), Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett, Daniel Oyegoke, Yutaro Oda, Blair Spittal, Alan Forrest, Malachi Boateng, Liam Boyce.

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Ben Davies, Ridvan Yilmaz; Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande; Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright, Oscar Cortes; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Rabbi Matondo, Vaclav Cerny, Kieran Dowell, Jefte, Leon Balogun, Leon King, Cole McKinnon, Danilo.