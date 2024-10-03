Rangers' players walk around the pitch ahead of the UEFA Europa League, league phase match against Lyon | AFP via Getty Images

Rangers’ confirmed starting XI for Europa League league phase against the Ligue 1 side at Ibrox Stadium

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Olympique Lyonnais for their second Europa League fixture of the new-look format at Ibrox Stadium tonight.

Both sides enter this contest in buoyant mood after securing maximum points on matchday one last week, with the Light Blues defeating Malmo 2-0 in Sweden and the French outfit emerging with the same scoreline at home to Greek giants Olympiakos.

The Gers have looked solid defensively in recent weeks, but Clement’s men face arguably one of their toughest tests of the season against a Lyon side who have scored two or more goals in four of their last five matches across all competitions.

Jack Butland makes his 12th appearance of the season between the sticks. He is guarded by a back four comprising of skipper James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper and Jefte. A trio of Mohamed Diomande, Connor Barron and Tom Lawrence feature in midfielder, with Nedim Bajrami and Vaclav Cerny supporting Cyriel Dessers who leads the line.

Nicolas Raskin, Ross McCausland and Hamza Igamane are the trio who drop the to bench. Danilo, Rabbi Matondo, Ridvan Yilmaz and Oscar Cortes remain on the treatment table for the hosts. Ianis Hagi is back training with the first-team following a contract dispute, but the Romanian international is NOT part of the club’s European squad.

What has goalkeeper, Jack Butland said?

“There is good confidence in the camp, we had a great result away from home last week and we followed that up with a win at the weekend, so confidence is high.

“We obviously have great confidence in ourselves, what we can do at home and what we have done in the past. In this new format, getting off to a good start puts you in a good position so hopefully we can follow up tomorrow, the belief is definitely there.

“These are huge games, Rangers is a huge club, and to be involved in high-profile, important games, against good European opposition is what you want to be a part of.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this evening’s Europa League fixture at Ibrox...

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Robin Propper, Jefte; Mohamed Diomande, Connor Barron; Vaclav Cerny, Tom Lawrence, Nedim Bajrami; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Leon Balogun, Hamza Igamane, Leon King, Nicolas Raskin, Ross McCausland, Robbie Fraser, Cole McKinnon, Zak Lovelace.

Olympique Lyonnais starting XI:

Lucas Perri; Nicolas Tagliafico, Duje Caleta-Car, Clinton Mata, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nemanja Matic, Corentin Tolisso, Malick Fofana, Rayan Cherki, Jordan Veretout, Alexandre Lacazette (C).

SUBS: Remy Descamps (GK), Justin Bengui (GK), Abner, Warmed Omari, Moussa Niakhate, Maxence Carqueret, Mahamadou Diawara, Said Benrahma, Georges Mikautadze, Ernest Nuamah, Gift Orban, Wilfried Zaha.