A roundup of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Saturday morning

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers are preparing for their final Premiership games of the season this weekend with the champions facing St Mirren on Trophy Day at Parkhead and the Light Blues travelling to Easter Road to take on third-placed Hibs.

Transfer news surrounding both Glasgow clubs continues to heat up ahead of the summer window opening next month, with the Hoops expected to splash the cash once again as they look to improve on a near-faultless domestic season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the 49ers takeover of Rangers remains ongoing and a cash injection could significantly boost their transfer kitty. Here’s a round-up of the latest news headlines:

Rangers loanee drops huge future hint

Vaclav Cerny has dropped a major hint that he won't be returning to Rangers next season after sharing an emotional social media message on Instagram.

The on loan Czech Republic winger is due to return to Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg at the end of the season, but previously admitted “every opportunity is still open” when discussing the “big decision” he faces over his future this summer.

Cerny got fans speculation that he was bidding farewell after staying out on the pitch by himself following the 3-1 Premiership win over Dundee United on Wednesday night, taking his time to do a lap of honour and wave to supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many took that as a huge hint that the 27-year-old knew he'd played his final game at Ibrox, but interim boss Barry Ferguson rejected those suggestions in his post-match interview. He said: “Listen, he’s loved it here. I’ve got a really good relationship with Vash.

“Who knows what’s going to happen going forward. But one thing about Vash, he’s been a top operator for Rangers this year. He’s love dit. You just never know what’s going to happen in the future.”

However, Cerny has lit the fire again surrounding those rumours was he shared images of himself gesturing to fans and holding the badge on his shirt. He captioned the post “Memories forever! Thank you Ibrox.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Forrest braced for ultimate Celtic tribute

Celtic’s most decorated player in history, James Forrest, has been bestowed with the honour of walking out onto the Celtic Park pitch with the Scottish Premiership trophy this weekend.

The legendary winger recently overtook Lisbon Lion great Bobby Lennox to achieve the accolade as the Hoops’ clinched the title at Tannadice last month. Now, the honour of bringing the trophy out to his teammates after full-time has been handed to the Scotland international, who produced a man-of-the-match performance against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in midweek.

According the Scottish Sun, Forrest has been selected as the man to present his fellow teammates with the silverware, while manager Brendan Rodgers will place the trophy on the plinth on the Celtic Way, prior to Saturday’s final league match of the season against St Mirren on Saturday.

Rodgers and captain Callum McGregor shared the honour last year, while iconic former boss Martin O’Neill carried out the tradition 12 months prior, following Ange Postecoglou’s second title win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is set to be a day full of celebration for Celtic and supporters will hope that Forrest can score his first goal of the season, which would mean the the 33-year-old stalwart will have netted in 16 consecutive campaigns for the club since making his debut back in 2010.