Rangers and Celtic both have a break from Scottish Premiership action during the international break

Rangers are in the hunt for a new manager and have a big decision to make. They decided to cut ties with Russell Martin after their poor start to the season. The Gers are now weighing up their options as they consider who to bring in next.

As for Celtic, they are positioned in 2nd place in the Scottish Premiership table. They face fresh competition for top spot from in-form Hearts. The Hoops won 3-2 at home to Motherwell last time out and needed a late winner to seal all three points.

Conor Coady delivers Rangers verdict

Conor Coady has questioned Rangers’ recruitment following his summer links. The Glasgow side were busy on the transfer front in the last window under former head coach Martin. He was picked as their boss following spells in England with the likes of MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton but his time at Ibrox turned out to be a disaster.

Coady, who has had stints in the past at Liverpool, Wolves and Leicester City, now plays for Wrexham. He has delivered his verdict on the Gers, as per BBC's Monday Night Club: "What I get from it - and I've never played up in Scotland - what I get from it when I watch the games when they are on TV is that you don't have time to build, you just don't.

"I don't think whether it's the ownership group or the people they have got in, if it's the players that have gone up there this summer, I don't think they have realised how big that place is. I don't think they have. I think everybody has gone up there and thinking we will get better, we will improve but they need it now, I think.

"They need success every single time they play, and I don't think it's necessarily just the ownership group - I think it's the players that have gone up this summer. I don't think they realise how big the football club is. Now, I look at it from the outside - the support they take to every game, and the way everybody looks at the games and that is what they are all about. They live and breath Rangers.”

Celtic update regarding Daizen Maeda

Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda has said he ‘decided’ to stay in the end after he handed in a transfer request in the summer. He was linked with an exit from Celtic Park but stayed put in the end. He has now told Japanese news outlet Nikkan Sports: "I've decided to stay, so I think I'll just do it."

Maeda, 27, has been a key player for the Hoops over recent years and scored their winner against Motherwell in their last outing. He joined them back in 2022 on an initial loan deal that was later made permanent under former manager Ange Postecoglou. The Japan international has since become one of their most prized assets.

He has found the net on 65 occasions in 171 outings, three of which have come this term. The ex-Yokohama F. Marinos has won the league title four times. He is under contract in Scotland until June 2027.