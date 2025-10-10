The Liverpool hero is poised to bring Gareth Southgate’s former right-hand man to Ibrox, should he be appointed

Steven Gerrard will reportedly attempt to lure well-respected former England coach Steve Holland to join his new-look Rangers backroom team - should he land the Ibrox job.

The Liverpool icon has emerged as the clear front-runner to replace Russell Martin and return to Govan for a second managerial stint. He has jetted into London for showdown talks with club chiefs Andrew Cavenagh, Paraag Marathe and Gretar Steinsson to discuss the prospect of making sensational return.

Those talks are expected to continue over the next 24 hours after Rangers' new American owners have made the 45-year-old their prime candidate. Should an agreement be reached, it’s being claimed by the Daily Record that Gerrard will try to persuade Holland to accept a senior coaching role.

The 55-year-old was Gareth Southgate's number two with the Three Lions for eight years, helping them reach two European Championship finals. Holland previously worked at Chelsea from 2011 to 2017 and has been out of the game since April this year when he was sacked by Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

Steve Holland hailed as ‘England’s secret weapon’ by Cesc Fabregas

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Holland left a positive impression on former player Cesc Fabregas who wrote in a column for The Telegraph back in July 2021: “Steve Holland’s meticulous coaching brain is England’s secret weapon. Assistant managers can be undervalued when it comes to handing out praise to people for the performances and results of a team, but, in Holland, England have one of the very best.”

Gerrard previously relied heavily on the likes of Michael Beale and Tom Culshaw to fill coaching duties during his first stint in Glasgow, but the prospect of the former returning in a supporting role is rated unlikely at this stage.

His trusted former assistant Gary McAllister remained tight-lipped when asked about the possibility of him reuniting with Gerrard back at Rangers earlier this week, but refused to rule it out all together.

Steve Gerrard wants to assemble new-look backroom team ahead of management return

Gerrard stated on the Rio Ferdinand Meets podcast in midweek that if he goes back into management he wants to assemble a fresh team around him.

He revealed: “I haven't been ready because I haven't got that (coaching) team set around me. And the timing hasn't been right. But if the right call comes my way, the right club, the right challenge - and I've got my people set which I'll have at some point - I'll take that challenge on because it's in me.

“I felt like I had that to a tee at Rangers (with Gary McAllister, Michael Beale and Tom Culshaw). I'd love another go at some point. I want to change a few things and improve a few things then come back fresh with different people around me.

“I'd love another couple of challenges and that's what I'm working on in the background at the moment. A few different ideas, a few different people around me.”

Another name linked with a coaching role as part of the new set-up is legendary midfielder Steven Davis, who is currently working alongside Northern Ireland national team boss Michael O'Neill and previously had a spell as Light Blues interim gaffer.

But it’s been reported that NO contact has been made with Davis about filling a role at his former club, despite being a senior figure that Gerrard leaned on as part of the previous regime.

The Scouser is understood to have made it clear he wants to know how the club's new hierarchy like to work first before committing to a sensational return. He previously spent three and a half years in Glasgow, delivering the club's 55th title in 2021, before leaving for Aston Villa.