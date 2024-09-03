Rangers captain James Tavernier could still be a transfer target for a Turkish club | SNS Group

He was a wanted man earlier this summer - and they're not finished yet

Under-fire Rangers captain James Tavernier was linked with Trabzonspor and Besiktas during the summer transfer window - and he could still finalise a move to Turkey within the next fortnight.

The 32-year-old right-back was singled out for intense criticism by livid Light Blues fans outside Ibrox Stadium on Sunday after leading his team mates through another Celtic Park drubbing. The Englishman has struggled to reach the heights of previous seasons so far this term, with a large amount of supporters hinting his best days are now behind him as he enters his testimonial year.

Tavernier - who netted 24 goals last season - is currently going through his most barren spell in front of goal for three-and-a-half years, having failed to score since March. However, his previous prolific spells had tempted Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor to test the Govan giant’s resole with a formal bid earlier this summer.

There was speculation that the gers were open to selling their long-serving skipper, but no agreement was reached and he kept hold of the armband amid rumours that goalkeeper Jack Butland was in line for the captaincy had Tavernier completed a move elsewhere. It was also reported that former Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst wanted to sign him for new club Besiktas, but no offer materialised.

However, despite their transfer pursuit fizzling out, there is still time for clubs in Turkey to plot a late swoop with the transfer window in the Super Lig still open until September 18. The window closes slightly earlier in Saudi Arabia where cash-rich Pro League clubs have until tonight (September 2) to splash the cash on new recruits.

Tavernier was briefly linked with a potential reunion in the Middle East with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, but confessed the rumours were nothing new to him towards last season. He wasn't the only Gers player to be subjected to angry scenes on Edmiston Drive at the weekend, with manager Philippe Clement filmed being confronted by supporters as he walked to his car.

One irate fan can be head shouting it's the “poorest Rangers team for many years”, while another fan vents his frustration over the fact his club have spent millions on “a building” instead of spending money on new players. Clement tells one supporter: "We didn't reward ourselves, we didn't reward ourselves, adding “They had four shots on target, we had four shots on target.”