Here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to Rangers

Rangers are kicking into transfer gear with the rumours flying thick and fast in a new era at Ibrox.

49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh have completed their takeover at Ibrox with Russell Martin arriving as head coach. He already has players on his transfer radar with Harry Toffolo of Nottingham Forest and Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes said to be on the agenda.

There could be exits too with Robin Propper one of the names who could lead an exodus of players currently with the Ibrox club. In the meantime, here are the latest rumours, from a former Everton and Wolves star’s talks to a striker target’s European desire.

Conor Coady to Rangers latest

With Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell having previously been in that role at Wolves while Coady was at Molineux and then bringing him to Everton, it’s perhaps little surprise that the experienced defender is being linked with a move to Rangers. He is at Leicester City now but his future is uncertain after their relegation back to the English Championship.

According to the Daily Record, “Rangers have opened talks with Leicester City over a move for Conor Coady.” Currently, Propper could be on his way out of Rangers and Leon Balogun has also left the club. John Souttar is an option with youngster Clinton Nsiala and Coady would bring experience with him that had him widely praised at Wolves before Everton and Leicester City adventures.

Striker target ready to try Europe

The same report suggests Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman has been made “a top target” this summer. He is rated at £4m and while he is on international duty with Israel, “Thelwell is pushing ahead on that front also.” Turgeman won the league with his club this season and has now claimed he is ready to tackle a fresh challenge in Europe.

He said to Sport 5: "I feel great and very happy. I don't remember when this season started, but in the end we did it (won the league) like men. Obviously I would have preferred to win without pressure, but it's much sweeter when it's hard and I'm proud of everyone who was here this season. I'm happy that I'm the team's top scorer. Right now I'm here (at Maccabi). Of course everyone wants to fulfil their dream in Europe and we'll see what happens. I'm ready to take on the next challenge."

Ross McCausland could leave Rangers

The Northern Irishman has broken onto the scene at Ibrox but the winger’s performances have been mixed. Now it is claimed he has options to leave Rangers across the globe. Sky Sports have reported that “Basel, OH Leuven & FC Cincinnati have expressed their interest “ in McCausland. One is based in Switzerland, Leuven hail from Belgium and Cincinnati would offer him the chance to try out America in the MLS. Clubs would prefer a permanent deal for a star with two years left on his deal.

Patrick Stewart on Rangers transfers

Club CEO Patrick Stewart has provided an insight into how transfers will work at Ibrox with Martin as head coach, Thelwell working in the sporting director role and Dan Purdy becoming technical director. He said to Rangers TV : “There is a lot of hard work to be done, just to be clear. I think there always is every pre-season for Rangers because the European qualifiers come so early, so let's not shy away from that. That said, we have got Russell in and the transfer window doesn't open for another ten days and the first team don't return for another two weeks, so actually you could look at it glass half full and say we have got him in well in advance of those two key events.

“But let's not kid ourselves, there is a lot of hard work to be done but I know Russell is determined to get stuck into that. The potential of Rangers, we know it is unfulfilled at the moment. This is a huge club and supporters, players, management and staff, we have all been frustrated at not having achieved the heights. It feels now though that we are making steps forward and new ownership is a massive step forward. My excitement and optimism levels have definitely increased but they were always there because there is so much that is positive about this club.”